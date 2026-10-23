Trying to establish 'facts' about incident 'apparently' involving Indians on yacht off Yemen coast: India

Saree said that the yacht is carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces are rescuing them. He said more details would be provided later.

Some Arab media on Thursday quoted Yemen's Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree as claiming that Saudi forces targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island near the Yemeni coast in the Red Sea.

surrounding an incident off the coast of Yemen in which "apparently there were Indian nationals on board a yacht."

Dubai, The Indian Embassy in Yemen on Friday said it has reached out to different parties to "establish circumstances and facts"

"We are continuing to make efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22 in which apparently there were Indian nationals on board a yacht," the Indian mission posted on social media on Friday.

The incident comes amid an escalation of hostilities between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides targeting each other's facilities and infrastructure.

"Given the prevailing conflict situation exact information is not currently available. We have reached out to different parties to establish circumstances and facts of the incident and hope to update as soon as authentic information becomes available," the mission said.

The Indian Embassy on Thursday said it was ascertaining details about an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen and would provide all possible help to ensure their safety, amid escalating tensions in the region.

"We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals," it posted on social media on Thursday.

An Indian national was killed and three others injured in two separate attacks on a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.