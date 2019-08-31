e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Twitter, Amazon Web Services facing some issues: Report

Amazon Web Services has been having issues since 11:16 am ET, Downdetector said. Users are experiencing instances of unavailability in Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud and some connectivity issues at Amazon Relational Database Service and at Amazon WorkSpaces, according to the company’s status page.

world Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:13 IST
Maria Jose Valero and Michael Riley
Maria Jose Valero and Michael Riley
Bloomberg
Twitter users are experiencing issues mostly through the website, while 30% of users are having issues through the iPhone or iPad app, according to Downdetector.
Twitter users are experiencing issues mostly through the website, while 30% of users are having issues through the iPhone or iPad app, according to Downdetector.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Twitter and Amazon Web Services appear to be having some issues, Downdetector said in a series of tweets.

Twitter users are experiencing issues mostly through the website, while 30% of users are having issues through the iPhone or iPad app, according to Downdetector. Some are experiencing problems viewing tweet comments. Users have been having problems since 11:10 am ET, although the flow of reports has slowed.

Amazon Web Services has been having issues since 11:16 am ET, Downdetector said. Users are experiencing instances of unavailability in Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud and some connectivity issues at Amazon Relational Database Service and at Amazon WorkSpaces, according to the company’s status page. It is not immediately clear if the two are connected.

Twitter spokesman Brandon Borrman said the company did not have any outage Saturday. “It wasn’t a result of our systems,” he said. A spokesman for AWS referred Bloomberg to the company’s status page and did not comment further.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:37 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss