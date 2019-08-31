Twitter, Amazon Web Services facing some issues: Report

world

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:13 IST

Twitter and Amazon Web Services appear to be having some issues, Downdetector said in a series of tweets.

Twitter users are experiencing issues mostly through the website, while 30% of users are having issues through the iPhone or iPad app, according to Downdetector. Some are experiencing problems viewing tweet comments. Users have been having problems since 11:10 am ET, although the flow of reports has slowed.

Amazon Web Services has been having issues since 11:16 am ET, Downdetector said. Users are experiencing instances of unavailability in Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud and some connectivity issues at Amazon Relational Database Service and at Amazon WorkSpaces, according to the company’s status page. It is not immediately clear if the two are connected.

Twitter spokesman Brandon Borrman said the company did not have any outage Saturday. “It wasn’t a result of our systems,” he said. A spokesman for AWS referred Bloomberg to the company’s status page and did not comment further.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:37 IST