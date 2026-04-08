UAE celebrates victory after US-Iran ceasefire: ‘We prevailed through…’

“The UAE triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid, and we prevailed through an epic national defense that safeguarded sovereignty and dignity and protected our achievements in the face of treacherous aggression,” presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said in a post on X.

Following the two-week US-Iran truce, the Emirati official said UAE was ready to face a “complex regional landscape”, while highlighting the country's “renaissance model.”

A top official from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said the country had “emerged victorious” from the conflict in West Asia, wherein it had faced multiple drone and missile attacks.

He added that the UAE was now “poised to navigate a complex regional landscape with greater resources, deeper understanding, and a more robust capacity to influence and shape the future.” “Our strength, resilience, and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE's renaissance model,” Gargash said.

This came after United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before United States President Donald Trump's deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the truce, Iran agreed to reopen Strait of Hormuz for a limited duration, with the White House saying Israel had also agreed to the temporary ceasefire.

2000 drones, more than 500 missiles intercepted The ministry of defence for the UAE had on Tuesday said the country had intercepted 11 drones and a ballistic missile. In the last update provided by the ministry, the country's air defences had intercepted 2,221 drones, 520 ballistic missiles and 26 cruise missiles since the start of the conflict.

However, the air defences dealt with more “missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran” in the early hours of Wednesday. “The Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” the ministry said in a post on X.

At least 12 people have been killed in attacks in the United Arab Emirates since the start of the Iranian strikes on the territory, including two army soliders, The Independent reported citing UAE authorities.

Fire at UAE gas processing unit, three including an Indian national injures The latest of the attacks took place overnight on Tuesday, when Abu Dhabi authorities said falling debris following an interception had injured three people and caused fires at Habshan gas-processing facility.

Following this, the government media office said operations at the facility were suspended following “multiple fires and minor injuries to two Emiratis and one Indian national”, AFP reported