UAE stock market news: When will Dubai, Abu Dhabi exchanges open amid US-Iran tensions? New update in

UAE stock market news: When will Dubai, Abu Dhabi exchanges open amid US-Iran tensions?
Trading on the UAE’s two main exchanges, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has been suspended for two days
UAE stock market update: Trading on the UAE’s two main exchanges, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has been suspended for two days amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Authorities confirmed the closures will be in effect on Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Announcing the decision late Sunday, the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) said the move was taken under its regulatory mandate.
“In implementation of its supervisory and regulatory role over the UAE capital markets, and pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations, the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) announces that the UAE capital markets (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will be closed on Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, 2026),” CMA said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times late on Sunday.
What happens next?
The authority indicated that the situation remains fluid and further steps could be taken depending on developments. CMA added that it would continue to monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary.
Investors advised to track official updates
Market participants have been urged to rely on official communication channels for clarity on reopening timelines.
“All concerned parties are advised to follow the official UAE Capital Market Authority, ADX and DFM channels for updates regarding the resumption of trading,” read the statement.
Update from Kuwait and Qatar
The disruption is not limited to the UAE. Kuwait’s stock exchange also halted trading on Sunday, March 1, before announcing a resumption from Monday.
"The decision was made in accordance with the requirements of the public interest," the Kuwait News Agency said.
Meanwhile, the Qatar Stock Exchange remained closed due to a holiday, adding to a broader pause across parts of the Gulf’s financial markets.
