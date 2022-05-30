UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday.
Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
"With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.
The loss of younger officers was likely to exacerbate Russia's problems in modernising its military command and control, the ministry said.
"More immediately, battalion tactical groups which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders," it said.
Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region which Moscow is targeting having failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war.
-
10 more survivors of sunken boat found in Indonesia
Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said the head of the provincial search and rescue agency, Djunaidi. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name. The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon.
-
Nepal plane crash | No survivors found. 'Bodies scattered on hill': 10 points
The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found on Monday and all 22 people on board, including four Indians, are presumed dead after no survivors were found, local media reported. The airline in question - Tara Air - also suffered a fatal accident in 2016 on the same route when a plane with 23 on board crashed into a mountain, killing all of them.
-
Russian forces advancing on centre of Severodonetsk city, says Ukraine
Russian forces were edging closer to the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk despite fierce resistance, Kyiv's regional governor in the region said Monday. "The Russians are advancing into the middle of Severodonetsk. The fighting continues. The situation is very difficult," the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media. "Severodonetsk's critical infrastructure is destroyed and 60 percent of damaged residential buildings cannot be restored," Gaiday said on Telegram.
-
Will sell my clothes to provide cheapest wheat flour to people: Pak PM
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given an ultimatum to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan saying that if the leader does not bring down the price of 10kg wheat flour bag to ₹400 within the next 24 hours he will sell his clothes and will himself provide the cheapest flour to the people.
-
Monkeypox: UAE sees 3 more cases; Nigeria reports first death of 2022 | 5 points
The Monkeypox outbreak continues to spread globally with the World Health Organization saying in a statement on Sunday that as of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23-member countries that are not endemic for the virus. The United Nations' health agency added that it expects more cases of the virus to be reported as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries is expanding.
