UK to end free Covid-19 tests, cases rise in France: top 10 updates
The BA.2 variant of the more infectious Omicron is believed to be spreading fast in March in some parts of Europe and China. France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom have registered a rise in Covid cases this month. In Asia, Shanghai is still battling the Omicron-driven surge as China imposes tighter restrictions.
Here are the top 10 updates on the global surge in Covid cases:
1. France on Tuesday reported 2.17 Lakh new cases of Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February.
2. Britain said on Tuesday that it will be ending free testing for the general public next month. However, healthcare workers, social care staff and the most vulnerable will still get Covid-19 tests for free.
3. As of March 26, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron accounted for more than half or 54.9% of the coronavirus cases in the US, county’s health authorities said on Tuesday.
4. In the US, people above the age of 50 will be allowed to get a second booster of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The gap between the two booster doses has been fixed at 4 months.
5. China reported 1,629 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Reuters reported quoting China’s health authority. China reported 1,293 cases on Monday.
6. China's most populous city, Shanghai, tightened the first phase of a two-stage Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases continue to rise amid an Omicron driven surge.
7. Japan’s retail sales decreased for a third straight month in February as the Omicron variant of the virus drove the country’s biggest wave of infections yet and triggered a quasi-state of emergency, Bloomberg reported.
8. While the rest of the world is battling a fresh spike, India has seen a downward trend. “Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise the importance of strong primary health care systems, increasing investments in health, and effective public health systems,” India told UNSC on Tuesday as per news agency ANI.
9. Several experts have said that vaccine inequity is to blame for the recurring surge in Covid cases.
10. The WHO has been repeatedly warning that the pandemic is far from over.
(With inputs from Reuters)
