World News / UK to extend lockdown for another three weeks: Report

UK to extend lockdown for another three weeks: Report

Dominic Raab will make the announcement later on Thursday.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:50 IST
A cyclist is seen in front of the Bank of England as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London.
A cyclist is seen in front of the Bank of England as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London.(REUTERS)
         

Britain’s government has agreed to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, Sky News reported on Thursday citing Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Drakeford was involved in a meeting of British leaders on Thursday afternoon, led by foreign minister Dominic Raab, which had been widely expected to extend the restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Raab is due to make an announcement around 1600 GMT.

