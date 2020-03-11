e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Ukraine capital Kiev to close schools over coronavirus

Ukraine capital Kiev to close schools over coronavirus

The Ukrainian government is expected to announce similar measures across the country later Wednesday and has confirmed only one positive case of the novel coronavirus in the country.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kiev
There is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by coronavirus, including Italy.
There is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by coronavirus, including Italy. (Reuters photo)
         

Ukraine’s capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are introducing preventive measures in Kiev as of March 12,” mayor Vitaly Klitschko said, saying classes would be suspended in schools and universities until the end of March.

Also read: Lessons from China’s neighbour Taiwan to control spread of coronavirus

Kindergartens, movie theatres and entertainment centres will also be closed and mass events cancelled, Klitschko said on Facebook.

“Even though not a single case of the coronavirus has been registered in Kiev, we have decided not to wait and protect the residents of the city,” the mayor said.

The measure concerns about 113,000 children in kindergartens and 308,000 primary and secondary school students, a representative of the mayor’s office told AFP.

The Ukrainian government is expected to announce similar measures across the country later Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities have so far announced just one confirmed case of the novel virus, but there is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by the virus, including Italy.

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news