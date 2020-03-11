Ukraine capital Kiev to close schools over coronavirus

world

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:58 IST

Ukraine’s capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are introducing preventive measures in Kiev as of March 12,” mayor Vitaly Klitschko said, saying classes would be suspended in schools and universities until the end of March.

Also read: Lessons from China’s neighbour Taiwan to control spread of coronavirus

Kindergartens, movie theatres and entertainment centres will also be closed and mass events cancelled, Klitschko said on Facebook.

“Even though not a single case of the coronavirus has been registered in Kiev, we have decided not to wait and protect the residents of the city,” the mayor said.

The measure concerns about 113,000 children in kindergartens and 308,000 primary and secondary school students, a representative of the mayor’s office told AFP.

The Ukrainian government is expected to announce similar measures across the country later Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities have so far announced just one confirmed case of the novel virus, but there is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by the virus, including Italy.