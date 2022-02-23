Home / World News / Ukraine soldier dies in shelling attack: Armed forces
world news

Ukraine soldier dies in shelling attack: Armed forces

  • Ukraine's army did not specify the location of the attack, saying only that one soldier "suffered fatal injuries" and another was wounded in the shelling.
Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine.(Reuters)
Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

A Ukrainian soldier died Wednesday in a shelling attack near the frontline with the Moscow-backed separatist east, the armed forces said, as fears mount of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine's army did not specify the location of the attack, saying only that one soldier "suffered fatal injuries" and another was wounded in the shelling.

Nine Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the year, with six of them killed in intensifying clashes over the past four days, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

Full coverage here

Rebel leaders have only claimed casualties among civilians but not their fighters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of Ukraine's two separatist regions, approving deployment of regular troops into the region.

US and NATO official say Russia is now poised to invade Ukraine after surrounding it with 150,000 soldiers and then staging a series of military drills, including with its ally Belarus.

But Putin has not said when he might dispatch his force, saying on Tuesday that it would "depend on the situation on the ground".

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia soldier russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out