Ukraine thanks Boris Johnson for supporting nation in ‘hardest times’
- Ukraine's presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said British PM Boris Johnson immediately changed global politics to make them more responsible and not consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “small conflict”.
Ukraine on Thursday thanked outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for supporting it in the “hardest times” following Russia's invasion of the east-European country. The message was posted on Twitter by Mykhaylo Podolyak, aide of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating Johnson called a “spade a spade” since the beginning of the war.
Also Read | UK 'PM' Rishi Sunak? 5 things to know about Boris Johnson's potential successor
“To be a leader, to call Russia an evil and to take responsibility in the hardest times. To be a leader - to be the first to arrive in Kyiv, despite missile attacks. Thanks Boris Johnson for realising the threat of RF (Russian Federation) monster and always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine,” Podolyak wrote on the micro-blogging site along with a video.
The presidential aide further praised Johnson for “immediately" changing global politics to make them more responsible and not consider the Russian offensive in Ukraine a “small conflict”.
“Today, we have everything we need for the effective defence of the country: weapons, partnership and coalition. And thanks to Johnson, we understand that victory is a real symbol of the future in Ukraine… And that is why, we're extremely grateful to Johnson for the opportunity to do our work effectively,” Podolyak said in the video.
After months of several scandals plaguing his government, including the lockdown party, Johnson on Thursday announced that he will step down after nearly 50 senior lawmakers quit. Later, addressing the media and the British public outside 10 Downing Street, he said that he will continue to serve in the top role until a new leader replaces him.
Also Read | Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
Johnson resigned as the Conservative Party leader and said the timetable for the process of choosing the next British prime minister will be announced next week. His address contained a special message for Ukraine. “To the people of Ukraine, me and the UK will continue to back your freedom for as long as it takes,” he said.
From Brexit to leading the West in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine, Johnson said he is “immensely proud” of his government's achievements.
“In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we're delivering so much and we have such a vast mandate and when we're actually only a handful of votes behind in the polls even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging,” he added.
