e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Ukrainian MPs to take lie detector test over corruption claims

The development comes amid reports that many Ukrainian MPs ,sitting on a committe responsible for examining draft legislation took bribes to block an anti-corruption law.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:40 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kiev
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the anti-corruption authorities would deal with the lawmakers in case they took the money.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the anti-corruption authorities would deal with the lawmakers in case they took the money.(Reuters photo)
         

Two lawmakers from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party were set to take a lie detector test late Wednesday after the president called for a group of MPs to be tested over corruption allegations.

“Today we ... will go on a lie detector,” Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the parliamentary faction of the president’s Servant of the People party, told reporters.

His colleague Oleksandr Dubinsky also said he would take the test. They promised to livestream the proceedings.

Dubinsky sits on a committee that examines draft legislation. Journalists have reported that MPs on the committee have taken bribes to block an anti-corruption law aimed at regulating the property market. The bill has not yet gone before parliament.

Zelensky on Wednesday called for the ten or so MPs involved in examining the bill to be tested on a lie detector.

So far, the lawmakers are not facing any charges but investigators have launched a probe after journalists and bloggers reported a possible crime.

If these checks find “even the slightest possibility that the lawmakers took the money ... then the anti-corruption authorities should deal with these lawmakers,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

The former comedian won presidential elections in spring on a programme promising to eradicate corruption.

According to Transparency International Ukraine is ranked 120th out of 180 on the NGO’s corruption perception index, faring better than Russia (in 138th place) but still falling far behind its European Union neighbours.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:40 IST

tags
top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News