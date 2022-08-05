UK's Rishi Sunak criticised for claiming he diverted funds from deprived areas
- Polling shows Sunak, who was finance minister between February 2020 and July 2022, is trailing Truss as the two candidates tour the country in a bid to secure votes.
Rishi Sunak, trailing in the two-horse race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced criticism on Friday for saying he had previously instigated policy changes to divert funding away from deprived urban areas.
The ruling Conservative Party is choosing a new leader after Johnson was forced to quit when dozens of ministers resigned in protest at a series of scandals and missteps. Party members are voting by post to select either Sunak or foreign minister Liz Truss.
Polling shows Sunak, who was finance minister between February 2020 and July 2022, is trailing Truss as the two candidates tour the country in a bid to secure votes.
His comments came in a video published on Friday by the New Statesman magazine, which it said was filmed on July 29 at a meeting of Conservative Party members in Tunbridge Wells, a relatively affluent area in south east England.
Also read | 'It's still early…': Rishi Sunak amid reports of rival Liz Truss leading PM race
Sunak is seen telling an audience: "I managed to start changing the funding formulas to make sure that areas like this are getting the funding that they deserve, because we inherited a bunch of formulas from the Labour Party that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas ... that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that."
The New Statesman did not specify who filmed the short video and Reuters could not independently verify the date or the location when the video was made. The context of his comments was not shown.
LEVELLING UP
Asked about the comments, a source in Sunak's campaign referred to reforms to ensure rural areas received funding alongside urban centres, pointing to his efforts, announced in March 2020, to redraw rules the finance ministry used to allocate investment.
"Levelling up isn't just about city centres, it's also about towns and rural areas all over the country that need help too," the source said, of Johnson's policy to reduce regional inequalities.
"Travelling around the country, he's seen non-metropolitan areas that need better bus services, faster broadband, or high quality schools. That's what he'll deliver as Prime Minister."
Truss did not immediately comment on the video.
However, the opposition Labour Party seized on the video as evidence that the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010, are not committed to spreading wealth across the country.
"Public money should always be distributed fairly and spent in areas where it is most needed," Labour's spokeswoman on Levelling up, Lisa Nandy, said in a letter to the government, describing the comments as "deeply concerning" and calling for an investigation.
-
'Bad days ahead,' warns Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail
Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government would continue to curb imports for the next three months, as he warned of "bad days" ahead for the cash-strapped country. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange here, the minister said that the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
-
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant
The Israeli military said Friday it launched air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City. "The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.
-
White House summons Chinese envoy to protest provocations, Beijing issues threat
The White House on Friday summoned Chinese ambassador to protest against Beijing's provocative actions, national security spokesperson John Kirby said. Amid intensifying tension with China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US officials told the envoy that China's military actions are irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
-
Taiwan stays defiant against China’s threats
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen struck a defiant tone on Wednesday as she hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China conducting major military exercises around the island in retaliation for the visit. “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy,” Tsai said at an event with Pelosi in Taipei.
-
China sanctions Pelosi, cancels climate talks, defence meetings with the US
China on Friday launched a diplomatic offensive against the US, sanctioning House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, days after Pelosi became the highest-ranking US politician to visit self-ruled Taiwan since 1997 and cancelling eight bilateral mechanisms as Beijing continued its sustained display of fury against both the US and the island including an ongoing show of military might around it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics