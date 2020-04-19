e-paper
US can efficiently use $500 million it allocates to WHO, says Donald Trump

US can efficiently use $500 million it allocates to WHO, says Donald Trump

“We can spend the $500 million using all of it in a much more efficient manner if we chose to do that, and it will be to the good of many more people,” Donald Trump said.

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 07:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington
US President Donald Trump had freezed US funding to WHO
US President Donald Trump had freezed US funding to WHO(REUTERS)
         

The United States could find ways to efficiently use the USD 500 million it usually allocates to the World Health Organisation (WHO), said President Donald Trump while taking a dig at the United Nations health body.

Click here for full Covid-19 updates

“The World Health Organization, we’re just finding more and more problems ... there are other ways we can spend 500 million dollars ... but we can find other ways to spend it where people are going to be helped we think in a much greater way, we are doing some research on certain people who take a lot of credit for what they do,” Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“We can spend the $500 million using all of it in a much more efficient manner if we chose to do that, and it will be to the good of many more people,” Trump added, criticizing the WHO for being against the United States closing off its borders to China when the coronavirus was just emerging.

The WHO is being criticized globally for its alleged collusion with China, which led to the coronavirus turning into a pandemic, claiming over 1.5 lakh lives globally.

Coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a halt, first originated in China in December last year, killing over 4000 people in the country. Now the virus has infected over 2 million people around the world.

