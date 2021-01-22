US Covid-19 deaths top its World War II fatalities
America’s coronavirus deaths surpassed the country’s troop fatalities in World War II as cases surged past 96 million worldwide, fuelled by the emergence of new variants including one that was first detected in Britain.
“We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter. We’re entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” US President Joe Biden said at his inauguration. A Johns Hopkins University tracker on Wednesday showed that 405,400 people have died from the disease in the US, more than the 405,399 total US combat and non-combat deaths in WWII.
Meanwhile, Amazon has offered its logistics to help with the Biden administration’s aim to inoculate 100mn Americans with Covid vaccine in 100 days.
China’s commercial hub of Shanghai reported its first locally transmitted cases in two months on Thursday. China plans to impose strict testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when millions of people travel.
Russia said it could supply Hungary with its Sputnik V vaccine from next month, after Budapest gave initial approval to the shot, which was also registered for domestic use on Thursday by the UAE. Russia is seeking international endorsement for Sputnik V, named after the satellite that triggered the Cold War space race, and is building up its global customer base.
(With inputs from agencies)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk offers to build tunnels under wet, flood-prone Miami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karima Baloch death: Scholars urge Canada to reconsider diplomatic relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid-19 deaths top its World War II fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s US to bolster coronavirus fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer cuts Covid-19 vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Joe Biden signs burst of virus orders, vows 'Help is on the way'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump returns to a business empire ravaged by pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU agency urges preparation of stronger measures over coronavirus variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate to get Donald Trump's impeachment trial soon: Nancy Pelosi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox