e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US denounces China’s claims to South China Sea as ‘completely unlawful’

US denounces China’s claims to South China Sea as ‘completely unlawful’

Intensification of the long-simmering maritime dispute adds to conflicts over issues from trade and technology to cybersecurity and President Donald Trump’s efforts to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic that began there.

world Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:47 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on July 8, 2020.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on July 8, 2020. (AP File Photo )
         

The Trump administration rejected China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, reversing a previous policy of not taking sides in territorial disputes in the region and escalating tensions with Beijing on yet another front.

“We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement Monday.

In the past, the US has called for protecting “freedom of navigation” in the contested waterway while stopping short of taking a position on specific territorial claims.

Intensification of the long-simmering maritime dispute adds to conflicts over issues from trade and technology to cybersecurity and President Donald Trump’s efforts to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic that began there.

Most recently, the US had raised concerns over China’s decision to conduct military exercises in the contested waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. The Defense Department last week called the actions “unlawful.”

In 2016, a United Nations tribunal sided with the Philippines in its argument that China’s claims of historic rights to the South China Sea -- as part of its so-called Nine Dash Line -- don’t comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China’s assertions are based on a 1947 map showing vague dashes that cover about 80% of the waterway. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan claim parts of the same maritime area.

Stretching from China in the north to Indonesia in the south, the South China Sea encompasses 1.4 million square miles (3.6 million square kilometers).

Beijing has rejected claims that it’s doing anything out of the ordinary in the South China Sea and has indirectly accused the U.S. of trying to sow discord between China and Southeast Asian nations.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In