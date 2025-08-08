Active shooter in East Cleveland Ohio: Police officer, multiple victims hit - what we know

A shooting was reported in Ohio's East Cleveland, which has left at least one person dead, and a police officer injured. The police officer was reportedly shot in the leg. Image for representation(Unsplash)

NE Ohio Scanner, which provides police and fire news from the Cleveland area reported that the incident took place at 1900s N Taylor/Euclid.

The suspect remains at large.

What we know about the Cleveland shooting

A male has been shot, as per NE Ohio Scanner, and emergency medical services were waiting for the police to clear the scene as shots were being fired.

The police officer was shot in the leg, it was reported. A K9 and drone have been requested, as per NE Ohio Scanner, and a second victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

NE Ohio Scanner added that as the second drone went up, it seemed as though the suspect had not been found yet.

Chatter suggested one person was dead, the officer was shot in the calf, and the person who suffered multiple gunshot injuries is still breathing.

A news photographer with ABC's News 5 Cleveland shared that there would be no information from authorities shared tonight, as per the mayor, and a press conference would be held at 10 am to address what unfolded.

The individual remarked that the house is surrounded, and going by the chatter, they gathered that people are awaiting a SWAT team to breach.

NE Ohio Scanner has now reported more shots being fired at the Town House Motel, on Euclid Avenue. The possible suspect is reportedly cornered behind the motel, while police and emergency response set up a staging area. The account also reported that a ‘second officer is down’. They mentioned that it was unclear if this is related to the current shooting incident, and the officer has been taken away for medical attention.

This is a developing story.