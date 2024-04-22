American Youtuber in Delhi says ‘Elon Musk needs to hire this' barber because of…

An American Youtuber, Daily Max, posted an almost nine-minute-long video on YouTube of his head massaging in Nehru Place, Delhi, from a local barber, claiming, “Elon Musk needs to hire this guy cause I just went to space.” American Youtuber Max McFarlin gets a head massage in Delhi, quips Elon Musk should hire the barber.(YouTube/Daily Max)

The YouTuber, Max McFarlin, has been travelling across Asia for the last couple of years and continuously posting videos ranging from food reviews to tuk-tuk rides on YouTube. At the time of writing this article, he amassed 1.21 million subscribers on the platform.

On Sunday night, Max posted a video (vlog) of taking a head massage from a street-side barber during his latest trip to Delhi, India.

He approached the barber, named Muhammad Waris, and asked for a head and shoulder massage. “So I saw this man. He's working hard, he's making it look good; I am excited to get a head massage from this guy,” he said while holding his Go-Pro in left hand.

“This is gonna be a good massage I saw him already,” Max expressed.

The barber then started massaging his head with clove oil and naked fingers.

Watch how the American YouTuber having a great time

Just a minute and two in the massage, it seemed Max was already under the barber's aura. He then quipped, “Elon Musk needs to hire this guy 'cause I just went to space,” alluding to Telsa boss's venture into the outer world with SpaceX and StarLink.

The Arkansas native then shared, “The street massages are so good in India, they're just not afraid to get down in there and get into yea.”

The barber, Waris, continued to ‘champi’ his head and shoulder with more clove oil and some gentle sprinkle of water from a “Mountain-Dew” bottle. And Max kept falling in his spell.

“Man, in America, this man would be charged on three accounts; he just pulled my hair and beat the crap out of me,” the 32-year-old YouTuber quipped.

“Wow!”

After having that almost 10-minute long massage, “concussed,” Max left the seat, handed the guy 500 Rupees (Rs500=$6) notes, and poured him with praises.

Notably, Musk once revealed that he only sleeps 6 hours daily, and right now, he is under a lot of stress.

Almost 4000 Tesla Cybertruck have been recalled, following that the X boss has to postpone an Indian trip and meeting with President Narendra Modi . And now a ticklish and euphoric head massage like Max's can give Musk a moment of relaxation.