Avon High School lockdown reports: What's happening in Indiana? 'Kids are freaking out'

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that Avon High School in Hendricks County, Indiana, has been placed on lockdown, with students reportedly not allowed to leave their classrooms. Some local residents say the lockdown was initiated as a precaution after a threat was allegedly made against the school. Several parents have also reported a significant police presence in the area. However, authorities have not yet confirmed these reports. Massive police activity near Avon High School, Indiana. (Unsplash)

One parent reported on Facebook, "Kids in classes are freaking out! Trying to find out if its in the school or outside."

Another added, "My daughter said there’s tons of cops outside the school."

A third person wrote, "My son says a threat was made and intercepted but they aren't letting kids into hallways yet."