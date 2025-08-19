Bryan Kohberger’s classmates made 13 complaints about offensive behavior, making women ‘very uncomfortable’

Bryan Kohberger, who was convicted of the Idaho student murders, faced 13 official complaints from classmates at Washington State University. These complaints were about his rude comments and creepy activities, according to a People report. Kohberger was a PhD student completing his first semester at Washington State University at the time of the murders. Bryan Kohberger murdered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle at their off-campus house in Moscow.(AP)

Kohberger was only a few days into his first semester in the criminology Ph.D. program when the first complaint came in. Some people at WSU said he quickly got a reputation for “being a d–k,” based on documents and interviews reviewed by People. Some women said he made sexual comments to them. One said he asked a deaf student if “she would be comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability.”

When the fall 2022 term started, a staff member told Idaho State Police Detective Gary Tolleson that Kohberger had already gotten a complaint in his first month.

After that, his name kept coming up in weekly meetings about student discipline. His actions in class, his behavior with other grad students, and how he acted around professors were talked about regularly. At first, the staff member thought he was just socially off. But she later said he made “outspoken discriminatory comments which were homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic in nature,” as quoted by People.

“He would also stare at people and stand uncomfortably close or ‘lean’ over women, making them very uncomfortable,” she said.

Bryan Kohberger repeatedly bothered a female student

A 19-year-old undergrad who worked in the criminology department told police Kohberger would show up to her office all the time to bother her. She said he even blocked her path when she tried to leave. One time, he asked her out. She said no and told him she had a girlfriend.

Even after she turned him down, he kept bothering her. She got so nervous about it that her boss started giving her rides home.

Someone close to her said they were worried about “how many precautions she perceived were being taken because of Kohberger.”

Another woman in the program called him a misogynist and said he made her feel “deeply uncomfortable.”

Documents show he often talked down to women and was disrespectful to his female professors, like showing up late to their classes. His behavior got so bad that a group of students started keeping track of what he did on a whiteboard.

Student claims Bryan Kohberger was a ‘narcissist’

That same student said Kohberger was a “narcissist” who “never displayed empathy toward another person” and wanted “to be seen as the strongest, smartest, most important person in the room.” One male grad student said Kohberger cornered him in a parking lot and forced him into a long conversation. Kohberger told him, “he could pick up any woman he wanted in bars and clubs.”

Because of Kohberger’s behavior, all first-year criminology Ph.D. students had to go through discrimination training. That training happened on Nov. 8, 2022.

Five days later, on Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger murdered University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle at their off-campus house in Moscow. In July 2025, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders.