Cardi B lashes out at Biden for ‘betraying’ people, says ‘I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on’

As presidential elections in the US are inching closer, American rapper Cardi B, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, seemed to be highly disappointed with his administration and their policies. Blasting Biden government for high living expenses and “domestic and foreign mismanagement”, Cardi B stated, “It's just like, damn, y'all not caring about nobody.”(AP)

Appearing in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, the 'WAP' rapper said that she has witnessed “layers and layers of disappointment”, adding that “I feel like people got betrayed.”

The 31-year-old singer mentioned that what makes her upset is the fact that “there's solutions”, but they are “spending billions of dollars” on other things.

She expressed fear about being “blackballed” for discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, stating, "[America] don't pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s‑‑‑ for a very long time."

Stressing that there are several countries where children are getting killed every single day, she went on to says that "but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help."

She even said that America “never did” things to be superhero, adding that “I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on” as “we did things for our own convenience.”

Will Cardi B cast her vote this November?

Last year, the singer announced that she would not vote in the presidential election in November, blaming the Biden administration for providing foreign money to "fund two wars" when New York City was facing budget cuts.

Clarifying that she won't be endorsing any presidents, the Grammy Award winner lambasted both Donald Trump and Biden in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Why did Cardi B vote for Biden in 2020?

Cardi B has been vocal about issues related to politics and society. In 2020, she confirmed she got up early in the morning to vote for Biden. However, she initially supported Senator Bernie Sanders' Democratic presidential campaign, but then endorsed Biden as the Vermont independent dropped out.

“I’m just gonna go with Joe Biden because I cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45," she had declared, while indirectly targetting President Donald Trump.