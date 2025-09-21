Charlie Kirk's last interview before death shared by Andrew Smith; discussed entrepreneurship, Musk and more | Watch

Investor Andrew K Smith has shared Charlie Kirk’s final interview before he was assassinated at Utah Valley University by Tyler Robinson on September 10. In his last interview, the Turning Point USA founder discussed his views on entrepreneurship, building businesses, his vision for the future, and his admiration for Elon Musk. He also talked about the importance of practices for sustainable entrepreneurship, like honoring the Sabbath and avoiding burnout. Charlie Kirk's last interview shortly before death shared by Andrew Smith(AP)

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem. Days after his death, his wife, Erika Kirk, was named CEO of Turning Point USA.

Read More | Marjorie Taylor Greene shares last text message between her and Charlie Kirk, says ‘believe Candace Owens’

Charlie Kirk’s last interview

Smith shared the video of the interview on X, captioning it, “An hour before his event at UVU, I sat down with Charlie Kirk for what would become his final recorded conversation: a warm, inspiring, and apolitical dialogue on entrepreneurship, building businesses and an outlook for tomorrow.”

In the interview, Kirk described Musk as a “phenomenal entrepreneur” and an “unbelievable founder.” He praised the Tesla CEO for his time management skills and hailed him for the way he managed his own schedule without an executive assistant.

Musk shared the interview on X, writing, “I know you are resting in peace, Charlie. Still can’t believe this happened. Your memory lives strong.”

On being asked about his greatest reward as an entrepreneur, Kirk talked about his journey and the memories he created on the way, rather than stressing financial success. He also shared his thoughts on leading Gen-Zs, and highlighted the importance of clear, articulated values within a company.

Read More | ‘My favorite love story’: Charlie Kirk's wife shares video of him telling their daughter how they met | Watch

Kirk seemed optimistic and hopeful about the future of the American economy. He highlighted the potential growth in artificial intelligence and strong consumer spending. At the same time, he cautioned viewers about a potential market correction due to overvalued publicly traded securities.