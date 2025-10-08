Emilie Kiser shares about going to therapy after son Trigg's death, ‘The strength you carry…’

Chandler-based social media influencer Emilie Kiser has opened up about going to therapy five months after her son Trigg’s death. In an October 7 Instagram story, she told her audience that she was going to a therapy appointment and that she “had the random urge to say thank you to all health professionals.” Emilie Kiser shares about going to therapy after son Trigg's death (emiliekiser/Instagram)

“The strength you carry helping others each day is something that makes me emotional, especially now thinking about our/my grief journey and what I talk to my therapist about,” wrote Kiser. “You guys are amazing.”

Emilie Kiser’s return to social media

The post comes a few weeks after Kiser returned to social media following Trigg’s tragic death. Marking her return, she shared a video of her doing her day-to-day tasks. She can be seen wearing a necklace with a ‘TRIGG’ pendant attached to it.

“I have missed truly getting to just like chat with you guys every day,” Emilie said in the video, posted days after the tragedy. “I know that might sound silly to a lot of people, but I really do love this community that we have here and I hope that in coming back and sharing a little bit of what I choose to, I can reconnect with you guys and hopefully help anyone who is maybe going through a similar situation,” she added. “I have obviously been offline for the last little bit. I'm just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I'm just taking it day by day.”

Kiser said she is not sure how much she would want to share, especially about her “grief journey,” and that the last thing she would want to do is “get on the Internet and cry.”

“I'm just not ready right now, I don't know when I'll be ready, um but if you are going through anything similar, I just want to say that I love you and I'm here for you and I understand how hard it is. So yeah, just wanted to get some of that off my chest, but I have some time right now so we're gonna reset this house for the week ahead. I'm excited to do so,” she added.

Trigg died after a tragic drowning incident on May 12. Shortly before 6 pm, officers went to respond to a drowning call at a home near East Chandler Heights and South Cooper roads, said Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu, according to azcentral. They performed CPR, and eventually firefighters arrived and took over. Wasu confirmed that the child, later identified as Trigg, was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner said that he died on May 18.