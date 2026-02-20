Eric Dane: All about wife Rebecca Gayheart, daughters, and net worth as Grey’s Anatomy’s McSteamy dies at 53

Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, has died at 53 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his publicist confirmed. Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart arrive at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. (AP)

A statement said he spent his final moments surrounded by loved ones and described his daughters as “the center of his world.”

Marriage to Rebecca Gayheart Dane married actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2018 but later withdrew the petition.

In recent interviews, Gayheart said they had been separated for years while continuing to support one another as family.

Speaking about navigating Dane’s illness, she said she tried to show their daughters “that we show up for people no matter what… and that we will get through it the best we can.”

Dane also said during his diagnosis that he was “grateful to have my loving family by my side.”

Their daughters The couple share two daughters:

Billie Beatrice Dane (born 2010)

Georgia Geraldine Dane (born 2011)

They live primarily with Gayheart and are still in school.

Net worth and career Celebrity Net Worth estimates Dane’s net worth at about $7 million, earned through television and film roles. After his breakout on Grey’s Anatomy, he starred in TNT’s The Last Ship and later appeared in HBO’s Euphoria.

His film credits include Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Gayheart’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, putting the family’s combined wealth at roughly $12 million, based on public estimates.

Dane revealed in 2025 that he had ALS, a progressive neurological disease. After his diagnosis, he worked to raise awareness about the condition.