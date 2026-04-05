Fact-check: Did Candace Owens float idea that Trump may have gotten Charlie Kirk assassinated?
Amid Candace Owens and Erika Kirk's escalating feud, a viral claim suggests that the former has hinted Trump may be behind the murder of Charlie Kirk's murder.
A post now going viral on social media claims that Candace Owens has suggested that Trump might have had Charlie Kirk assassinated due to Kirk advising him against engaging in war with Iran.
“Candace Owens is now floating the idea that Trump may have gotten Charlie Kirk assassinated because he told Trump not to go to war with Iran. There is no way in hell Charlie ever spoke those words to the sitting President of the United States," the post by Ian Miles Cheong read.
Reacting to the post, one person said, “I don’t blame her. She’s obviously grifting, coming up with anything to feed her audience. I blame the people that watch her and believe her.”
“You’re supposed to try a little harder with your lies. The fact that Charlie was lobbying the president against war with Iran is well known,” a second person stated.
“While I don't believe it was Trump who had Charlie killed, it is well documented that Charlie and Tucker both lobbied Trump against this war several times last Summer,” another wrote.
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Here's what Candace Owens said in a viral post clip
Candace Owens' exact words in the video were, “When I said that war is a massive industry and that Charlie stepped on people's toes who trade on war, who do real estate deals before the wars even start."
“When Charlie put his foot down and said to Trump, do not go to war with Iran,” she added.
Trump appeals to Erika Kirk to sue people 'jealous' of her
This comes after Trump stated that Erika Kirk, the spouse of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, must take legal action against those who have defamed her character and propagated conspiracy theories regarding the assassination of her husband during a Turning Point USA event.
Addressing the Easter Lunch at the White House on Wednesday, Trump expressed his joy in joining the numerous Christians nationwide and globally in anticipation of the holiday celebrations.
After spotting Erika, the POTUS said, "Erika Kirk, and he said, “Hello, darling! Wow. There’s a good table. I like that table. You’re doing well, right?”
“I think you should sue ‘em,” the President told Charlie's widow. “I told her, ‘You oughta sue some of these.’ They’re so jealous of Erika. I said, ‘You oughta sue their —’ I can say it; you’re not allowed to say this; you have to be nicer. Sue their a— off.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More