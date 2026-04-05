Fact-check: Did Candace Owens float idea that Trump may have gotten Charlie Kirk assassinated?

A post now going viral on social media claims that Candace Owens has suggested that Trump might have had Charlie Kirk assassinated due to Kirk advising him against engaging in war with Iran. Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk (Reuters photos)

“Candace Owens is now floating the idea that Trump may have gotten Charlie Kirk assassinated because he told Trump not to go to war with Iran. There is no way in hell Charlie ever spoke those words to the sitting President of the United States," the post by Ian Miles Cheong read.

Reacting to the post, one person said, “I don’t blame her. She’s obviously grifting, coming up with anything to feed her audience. I blame the people that watch her and believe her.”

“You’re supposed to try a little harder with your lies. The fact that Charlie was lobbying the president against war with Iran is well known,” a second person stated.

“While I don't believe it was Trump who had Charlie killed, it is well documented that Charlie and Tucker both lobbied Trump against this war several times last Summer,” another wrote.

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