Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in motorcycle accident; tributes pour in

Popular lifestyle, bodybuilding and fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald has died following a motorcycle accident in the early hours of Friday. Liam Fitzgerald passed away following a motorcycle accident. (Facebook/ Liam Fitzgerald)

His girlfriend, Jamie Lynn Rinaldi, announced his death in an emotional social media post, saying the accident happened at around 2 am.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM," she wrote.

"He suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back. There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him."

She added, "Please keep Liam's family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam we love you so much."

Details surrounding the accident have not been made public.