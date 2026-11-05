‘I don’t vote, I veto’: Rapper Nicki Minaj takes a dig at critics, stands by Trump after Democrats sweep Congress
Rapper Nicki Minaj stressed in a social media post that despite the 2026 midterms results, Donald Trump is “still your president.”
After the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm elections setbacks, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a list on X to clarify that the results did not please her. She also took a swipe at critics and stood firm with President Donald Trump after Democrats swept Congress.
She stressed in her list that despite the results, Trump is still the US President. She also noted that Florida elected Republican candidate Byron Donalds its first Black governor and the Sunshine State is also projected to elect Rep. Anna Paulina Luna the winner of its 13th Congressional District.
Nicki Minaj shares list
Here’s the a list of 15 points Minaj shared on X:
Deep Dive
1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.
2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.
3. Jesus is STILL LORD.
4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.
5. Knowledge is POWER.
6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.
7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them.
8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!
9. I don’t vote, I VETO
10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD.
11. Christians are STILL being killed.
12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP.
13. Love you (a bow and American flag emojis)
14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.
15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot
Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Minaj urged young Americans to “vote red” and extended her support for Trump. The rapper on ‘My View with Lara Trump’ that young voters shouldn't assume their voices don't matter.
Also Read | The races that flipped Congress: Key contests that cost Trump’s Republicans the House and Senate
"Now is not the time to think that your voice will not be heard," Minaj said. "Your voice will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world. We need you guys involved. We need you guys involved more than ever before. This is your country, this is your world. You are the ones that have to reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now."
She also asked young voters to become engaged in their communities and participate in elections beyond presidential contests.
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"Think about how much you want a say in what happens and realize that the only way to have that is by voting — not just voting for the president, but just voting in all of the local elections," she said.
Minaj then encouraged voters to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.
"Please, and vote red now," she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More