After the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm elections setbacks, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a list on X to clarify that the results did not please her. She also took a swipe at critics and stood firm with President Donald Trump after Democrats swept Congress. After the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm elections setbacks, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a list on X to clarify that the results did not please her. (Photographer: Sarah Rice/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg) She stressed in her list that despite the results, Trump is still the US President. She also noted that Florida elected Republican candidate Byron Donalds its first Black governor and the Sunshine State is also projected to elect Rep. Anna Paulina Luna the winner of its 13th Congressional District. Nicki Minaj shares list Here’s the a list of 15 points Minaj shared on X:

Deep Dive What did Nicki Minaj say after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterms? Does Nicki Minaj still support Donald Trump after the 2026 midterm results? Why did Nicki Minaj urge young Americans to vote in local elections?

1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER. 6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don’t vote, I VETO 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you (a bow and American flag emojis) 14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue. 15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot