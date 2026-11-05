Wilt Chamberlain spent about $1m building his Bel Air estate in 1971; after renovations and a near-$19m asking price, it sold for about $9.7m
Wilt Chamberlain’s 9,395-square-foot Bel Air mansion, built for $1m in 1971, sold for $9.675m after renovations and years on the market.
Built in 1971 for approximately $1 million, Wilt Chamberlain’s custom-built Bel Air residence sold in 2024 for $9.675 million after many years on the market at a peak asking price of nearly $19 million. The 9,395-square-foot property, called “Ursa Major,” was designed by David Rich and drew inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural style.
Beverly Hills real estate agent Bobby Syed's website lists the property deal as an off-market sale, with the final price recorded as $9,675,000. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sits on a 2.51-acre hilltop lot in Bel Air.
A house that encircled Chamberlain
Chamberlain, who stood seven feet tall, selected the private property and, together with Rich, designed a house that would suit him. Architectural Digest reported that the former Los Angeles Lakers team center paid $150,000 for the land and $1 million for the construction of the house. The report estimates the construction cost to be equivalent to $7.5 million today.
The property was named “Ursa Major” in honor of Chamberlain’s nickname, “The Big Dipper.” The structure incorporated sharp angles, redwoods, and stones collected from local Bouquet Canyon. One of the most impressive elements of the house was the five-story-high living room featuring cathedral ceilings, large windows, tree-like columns, and a fireplace surrounded by a conversation area. Realtor.com reported that the entrance featured a 14-foot door that weighed around 2,000 pounds.
The house also showcased Chamberlain’s life outside of basketball. Its features included a master bedroom with a retractable ceiling with mirrors and a sunken bathtub, as well as a playroom with a water-bed floor. Architectural Digest reported that the house was designed around Chamberlain’s bachelor lifestyle. He died at the property in 1999 at the age of 63.
The swimming pool was yet another unique characteristic of the house. It ran all the way around the building and inside, creating an unusual connection between the living space and the outdoors. Additionally, the property featured a path made of stones that crossed a body of water and led straight to the front entrance. The property had a unique layout that subsequent renovations changed.
Renovations and a lengthy process to put up for sale
The property changed significantly after the Chamberlain family owned it. According to Realtor.com, Dmitri Novikov purchased the property in 2008 for $6.555 million and oversaw several renovations. One renovation reconfigured the downstairs area and removed the bathtub at the bottom of the main bedroom. The renovations also lowered the countertops and increased the depth of the 15-foot swimming pool, according to Architectural Digest.
The updated property retained several of its signature spaces. Its listing describes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 9,395 square feet of living area, along with a media room, billiards room, gym, redwood sauna, and outdoor kitchen. The estate also has landscaped grounds, a detached climate-controlled storage building, and a motor court. Its pool still wraps around the home.
The house eventually sold in 2024 after appearing on the market several times since 2018. According to Realtor.com, the property had been listed multiple times, with the asking price reaching $18.999 million. In September 2023, it was listed for $9.995 million, with the asking price described as reflecting the land value. The report cites listing agent Syed as mentioning that the owners spent millions on renovations and were ready to sell.
With the price being linked to the land value, questions arose over whether the distinctive house would be demolished. Realtor.com reports that the agent wished to find a buyer who could keep the house but mentioned that the size of the lot and its hilltop location could make it attractive for developers. The agent stated that changes in local permitting rules made it possible to reconstruct the same layout of the house, especially the pool and its connections with the house.
The final sale price was slightly below the September 2023 asking price and about half the peak asking price. Property records list the 2024 sale price at $9.675 million and describe the deal as off-market. According to Architectural Digest, the buyer is Erik Voorhees, CEO of the crypto exchange ShapeShift.
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