Wilt Chamberlain spent about $1m building his Bel Air estate in 1971; after renovations and a near-$19m asking price, it sold for about $9.7m

Built in 1971 for approximately $1 million, Wilt Chamberlain’s custom-built Bel Air residence sold in 2024 for $9.675 million after many years on the market at a peak asking price of nearly $19 million. The 9,395-square-foot property, called “Ursa Major,” was designed by David Rich and drew inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural style. Built for Wilt Chamberlain in 1971, the Bel Air estate was listed several times from 2018 onward, at one point asking nearly $19 million. (Wikimedia Commons)

Beverly Hills real estate agent Bobby Syed's website lists the property deal as an off-market sale, with the final price recorded as $9,675,000. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sits on a 2.51-acre hilltop lot in Bel Air.

A house that encircled Chamberlain Chamberlain, who stood seven feet tall, selected the private property and, together with Rich, designed a house that would suit him. Architectural Digest reported that the former Los Angeles Lakers team center paid $150,000 for the land and $1 million for the construction of the house. The report estimates the construction cost to be equivalent to $7.5 million today.

The property was named “Ursa Major” in honor of Chamberlain’s nickname, “The Big Dipper.” The structure incorporated sharp angles, redwoods, and stones collected from local Bouquet Canyon. One of the most impressive elements of the house was the five-story-high living room featuring cathedral ceilings, large windows, tree-like columns, and a fireplace surrounded by a conversation area. Realtor.com reported that the entrance featured a 14-foot door that weighed around 2,000 pounds.

The house also showcased Chamberlain’s life outside of basketball. Its features included a master bedroom with a retractable ceiling with mirrors and a sunken bathtub, as well as a playroom with a water-bed floor. Architectural Digest reported that the house was designed around Chamberlain’s bachelor lifestyle. He died at the property in 1999 at the age of 63.

The swimming pool was yet another unique characteristic of the house. It ran all the way around the building and inside, creating an unusual connection between the living space and the outdoors. Additionally, the property featured a path made of stones that crossed a body of water and led straight to the front entrance. The property had a unique layout that subsequent renovations changed.