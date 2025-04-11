Heartbreaking last photo of Escobar family surfaces after Hudson River helicopter crash

Heartbreaking photos have emerged of Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three young children following the Hudson River helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the entire family. One image shows the family of five smiling and posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 helicopter, while another captures them inside the aircraft, flashing thumbs up. The children were just 4, 5, and 11 years old. An object floats at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, U.S., April 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Escobars had recently arrived in New York from Barcelona for a family vacation and were sightseeing in Manhattan when the helicopter crashed into the Hudson River around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The 36-year-old pilot was also killed.

Divers from the NYPD and FDNY pulled all six occupants from the wreckage. Sadly, none survived.

"NYPD divers pulled four people from the crash site, and FDNY Divers recovered an additional two. Immediate lifesaving measures were undertaken on the vessels at the scene, as well as the adjoining pier," police commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Thursday evening. “Four victims were pronounced dead on scene, and two more were removed to local area hospitals, where, sadly, both succumbed to their injuries.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it was Bell 206 helicopter.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The @NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates,” FAA said in a statement.

President Donald Trump called the crash "terrible."

"Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly," he wrote on Truth Social.