High levels of lead found in protein powders & shakes, experts in US issue warning, ‘We advise against…’

Popular protein powders and shakes contain high levels of heavy metal contamination, according to tests conducted by Consumer Reports. The report revealed that high levels of lead were found in some well known brands. High levels of lead found in protein powders & shakes, experts in US issue warning (Unsplash - representational image)

After testing as many as 23 popular protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes, Consumer Reports found that more than two-thirds of the products had more lead in a single serving than is safe to consume in a single day. In fact, some products contained 10 times more lead than is safe to consume in a day, according to Consumer Reports’ experts.

Read More | Are dark chocolates really healthy for you? Doctor tweets about its darker side

Almost all the plant-based products that were tested contained elevated levels of lead. Two of the products had so much lead that Consumer Reports cautioned against using them at all.

On average, plant-based protein products had nine times the amount of lead found in dairy proteins such as whey, as well as double the amount as beef-based protein products. Dairy-based protein products mostly had the lowest lead content, “but half of the products we tested still had high enough levels of contamination that CR’s experts advise against daily use,” Consumer Reports stated.

Read More | Heavy on protein shakes to jack up? Study shows why this may be detrimental to your mental wellbeing

According to Tunde Akinleye, the Consumer Reports food safety researcher who led the testing project, the average lead level was found to be higher than it was 15 years ago. Akinleye also said that fewer products had undetectable amounts of lead.

Products with the highest concentrations of lead

The protein products with the largest concentrations of lead, as measured by micrograms, included Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer (7.7 mcgs), Huel Black Edition, Chocolate (6.31 mcgs), Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein, Vanilla (2.76 mcgs) and Momentous 100% Plant Protein, Chocolate Flavor (2.33 mcgs), the report revealed. As much as 70% of the products that were tested contained more than 120% of Consumer Reports’ level of concern for lead, which is 0.5 micrograms per day.

“There’s no reason to panic if you’ve been using any of the products we tested, or if you take protein supplements generally,” Consumer Reports said. “Many of these powders are fine to have occasionally, and even those with the highest lead levels are far below the concentration needed to cause immediate harm.”

Akinyele said that for several consumers, “there’s more to lose than you’re gaining.” Akinyele advised people who regularly use protein supplements to consider reducing their intake.

“We advise against daily use for most protein powders, since many have high levels of heavy metals and none are necessary to hit your protein goals,” Akinyele said.