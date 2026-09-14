Hollywood shooting: Reports of large police presence after teen shot in Los Angeles, two suspects flee scene
Police are investigating a shooting near Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue in Hollywood after a teenager was reportedly shot
A teenager was reportedly shot in Hollywood on Sunday night, triggering a large police response. Two suspects have allegedly fled the scene, according to reports from the Citizen app.
The shooting happened near Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue in Los Angeles, California, an area close to Hollywood’s entertainment district. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded after receiving reports of gunfire and a person injured.
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Police respond to shooting near Hollywood intersection
Police found a juvenile victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and requested emergency medical assistance.
The victim’s current condition has not been publicly released. Authorities have not identified the teenager or disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting.
Citizen, a public safety alert platform, showed multiple live streams from users near the scene.
Code Three News on X reported that LAPD patrol officers arrived while the shooting was still being investigated
The area was temporarily surrounded by police vehicles.
A video shared on social media showed a man surrounded by several police cars. The police are heard asking the individual to “face the wall.”
The intersection is located near the busy Hollywood district, an area known for entertainment venues, restaurants and nightlife. According to the Citizen app, police have requested additional units for crowd control near Selma and Argyle.
The LAPD has not yet released an official statement detailing the circumstances of the shooting.
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Suspects remain at large as investigation continues
As of the latest update, authorities have not confirmed any arrests connected to the shooting.
Police have not provided information about whether the suspects knew the victim or whether the shooting was targeted or random.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More