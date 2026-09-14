Hollywood shooting: Reports of large police presence after teen shot in Los Angeles, two suspects flee scene

Citizen, a public safety alert platform, showed multiple live streams from users near the scene.

The victim’s current condition has not been publicly released. Authorities have not identified the teenager or disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting.

Police found a juvenile victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and requested emergency medical assistance.

The shooting happened near Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue in Los Angeles, California, an area close to Hollywood’s entertainment district. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded after receiving reports of gunfire and a person injured.

A teenager was reportedly shot in Hollywood on Sunday night, triggering a large police response. Two suspects have allegedly fled the scene, according to reports from the Citizen app.

Code Three News on X reported that LAPD patrol officers arrived while the shooting was still being investigated

The area was temporarily surrounded by police vehicles.

A video shared on social media showed a man surrounded by several police cars. The police are heard asking the individual to “face the wall.”

The intersection is located near the busy Hollywood district, an area known for entertainment venues, restaurants and nightlife. According to the Citizen app, police have requested additional units for crowd control near Selma and Argyle.

The LAPD has not yet released an official statement detailing the circumstances of the shooting.

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Suspects remain at large as investigation continues As of the latest update, authorities have not confirmed any arrests connected to the shooting.

Police have not provided information about whether the suspects knew the victim or whether the shooting was targeted or random.

(This is a developing story)