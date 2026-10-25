In 2024, scammers posing as federal agents took nearly $400,000 from an Indiana woman; she now shares her story to warn others
In 2024, scammers posing as federal agents took nearly $400,000 from an Indiana woman. Now she is teaming up with AARP to share red flags and warn others.
Mary Ellen Strange never expected to become a scam expert. According to a PBS Kentucky Edition report, scammers posing as federal authorities took nearly $400,000 from the southern Indiana woman. Now she’s sharing her story as a warning to others, and she’s teamed up with AARP to do it. The report says Americans lost more than $12 billion to scams in 2024, citing Federal Trade Commission data. Her story shows how one phone call can spiral into a devastating scam.
A noisy afternoon and a fake fraud call
In June 2024, carpet cleaners were in Strange’s house, and her dog was barking. She says she usually ignores calls from numbers she doesn't know, but in the commotion she picked up her phone. According to AARP's report, the caller said he was from Amazon’s fraud detection unit and that Strange’s name was tied to a money laundering scheme. Strange hung up, but later wondered if someone hacked into her Amazon account. She looked up an Amazon fraud number online and called it. The number was fake, and the man who answered passed her to a supposed FTC officer.
How the scam took over her life
The supposed officer gave Strange two choices. He told her she could face charges and a court case lasting five to eight years, or he could clear her accounts if she stayed quiet and acted quickly. She took the second. That summer they spoke every day, usually two or three times. “He knew my schedule,” she says. He asked her to take out money to “document” it, promising her that the U.S. Treasury Department would reimburse her. He sent her to ATMs, Bitcoin machines and gift card stores, and arranged three pickups of cash, gold coins and gold bars. He also instructed her to drain one of her two annuities, which together were worth around $270,000. The annuity was only part of what she lost; the rest came from her other savings.
Why Bitcoin machines show up in these scams
Strange’s case fits a pattern the FTC has tracked. Its data spotlight on Bitcoin ATMs found that reported fraud losses at these machines increased nearly tenfold between 2020 and 2023. In the first half of 2024 alone, they exceeded $65 million. The FTC says most fraud goes unreported, so the true losses are likely higher. Scammers text a QR code to scan at the machine, and when the victim does, the cash moves into the scammer’s wallet.
The aftermath and her new mission
In August 2024, the caller said the government was going to lock her accounts that weekend. Strange grew suspicious when her accounts were not locked, and her transfers still went through. The caller then went silent, and she realized it was a scam. According to AARP, criminals stole about $378,000 over two months. Strange owed nearly $100,000 in federal taxes on the annuity money she took out. She said it felt like a second blow from her own government. Since then, she has spoken to many groups, including through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Initiative, joined an AARP support group, and lobbied Indiana’s members of Congress to change tax laws that punish scam victims.
Lessons worth remembering
Strange’s lessons are simple. Don’t Google customer service numbers, because the results can be fake. Go to the official website of the company instead. If they tell you to keep something a total secret, tell you to lie, or a supposed federal officer asks you for money, it is a fraud. Watch out for payments made in cryptocurrency, gold, gift cards, or prepaid cards, which leave little trace. The FTC suggests slowing down, talking to someone you trust, and never withdrawing cash because of an unexpected phone call. Strange says she hopes sharing her story helps others recognize these warning signs before it’s too late.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT US Desk
The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.Read More