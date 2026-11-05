Vance seeks ‘new right’ alliance with disgruntled Trump voters ahead of 2028 presidential elections: Report

Highlighting internal developments, a source close to post-election developments revealed that a high-level White House meeting took place on Wednesday morning to coordinate key administration officials around unified post-midterm messaging.

The report notes that Vance has initiated the process of shaping his own political message following the ruling party's ballot box reversals, which reportedly includes articulating distinct perspectives on foreign policy and Washington's diplomatic posture towards Israel.

In the wake of major electoral setbacks during the November 3 midterm elections , United States Vice President JD Vance is reportedly working to forge a new political alliance targeting disaffected supporters of President Donald Trump in anticipation of the upcoming 2028 presidential election cycle, according to a Fox News Digital report citing multiple individuals familiar with the situation.

Does Vance’s outreach to disgruntled Trump voters mean he is breaking with Trump?

Does Vance’s outreach to disgruntled Trump voters mean he is breaking with Trump?

Why is JD Vance trying to build an alliance with dissatisfied Trump supporters?

Why is JD Vance trying to build an alliance with dissatisfied Trump supporters?

Also Read | Trump to face Democratic-controlled Congress in both chambers for the first time after midterm elections losses

Following the meeting, Vance used the US social media platform X to amplify an analysis provided by a pollster outlining a four-point strategy aimed at reclaiming voter support: concluding the ongoing military engagement in Iran, prioritizing domestic economic pressures such as inflation and the cost of living, adhering strictly to "America First" principles, and altering Washington's diplomatic posture towards Israel.

Reflecting on the legislative fallout, Vance stated on X, "The reason we lost is the war." He added, "The president himself said so last night."

Elaborating on the strategic shift, a senior White House official informed Fox News Digital that these outlined objectives serve as Vance's rallying cry directed towards the emerging coalition aligned with the foundational tenets of the president's initial nationalist platform, while simultaneously addressing factions within the base expressing unease over existing geopolitical alignments, particularly regarding Israel.

The official maintained that this political positioning does not represent a rupture with the president, but rather a targeted outreach intended for conservatives who back the administration's core platform yet harbor reservations regarding its foreign policy execution, with supporters summarizing the sentiment by noting, "Vance is our guy."

This intense post-election fallout has simultaneously triggered high-level evaluations across the Cabinet and military leadership. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing whether to retain Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of War, with the ongoing Iran war serving as a central point in internal discussions, according to a CBS News report citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter.

Sources indicate that Trump has raised the matter during phone conversations and consultations with close advisers, though a final decision regarding a potential personnel change has not yet been reached. These deliberations coincide with growing scrutiny within Washington regarding the broader political impact of the US war in Iran.

Beyond Cabinet-level evaluations, White House aides suggest that top senior military officials may also encounter mounting pressure following the election outcome. Insiders noted that Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could face legislative and public oversight due to their advisory roles concerning the conflict.

Speculation surrounding a potential departure from the Pentagon has simultaneously prompted discussion regarding potential replacements. According to a separate report, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as a possible candidate for the position.

Observers suggest DeSantis could potentially navigate Senate confirmation during the lame-duck period ahead of assuming the defense portfolio following the conclusion of his gubernatorial tenure on January 5.

Despite the circulating administration rumors, Trump publicly rebuffed the notion of removing his Cabinet official when questioned by journalists.

Addressing reporters, Trump stated, "No, I think he's doing a very good job." When further questioned regarding whether Hegseth might instead transition to the federal legislature to fill a vacant Senate seat in Tennessee, Trump remarked, "I actually think he'd be very popular if he did that," while clarifying that he "haven't heard that at all."

The administration has similarly rejected suggestions that the Cabinet post is in jeopardy. In an official statement, White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly asserted that the president "has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth". Kelly further defended the administration's military operations in Iran and Venezuela while commending Hegseth's efforts to dismantle diversity and equity initiatives introduced by the previous administration.

Even prior to the legislative setbacks, Hegseth was already facing calls for impeachment from opposition lawmakers. With Democrats projected to secure strong majorities across both chambers of Congress, legislative pressure and potential impeachment proceedings could intensify.