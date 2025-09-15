JD Vance to host 'The Charlie Kirk Show': How VP and slain Trump ally became friends

Vice President JD Vance on X announced that he would host Monday's episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. “Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” he said. Vice President JD Vance shared that Charlie Kirk was among the first people he called when he planned to run for senate in early 2021. (X/@rightsidefreee)

How Charlie Kirk and JD Vance's friendship began

Vance's announcement was met with an emotional response from Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who commented with a teary-eyed emoji.

Indeed, Vance has stood by Kirk's family in the aftermath of the tragedy. The Vice President not only met with his wife to offer condolences, but also offered to have them flown to Arizona on Air Force Two. His wife, Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance, was seen supporting Erika as they got off the plane.

In a post on X, the Vice President had shared how he and Charlie Kirk became friends. “A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today,” he had said.

Vance shared that Charlie was among the first people he called when he thought of running for senate in 2021. He introduced Vance to Donald Trump Jr, and also advocated for Vance's vice-presidency in public and private, the Republican continued in the X post.

The VP further shared how Kirk would check in on his family, when the job didn't leave him with much time, and how the TPUSA was behind the organization of some of Vance's most successful events. In high words of praise, Vance also said that Kirk didn't just help them win 2024, but helped them staff the entire government.

“Charlie Kirk was a true friend. The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other's chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones. We talk about politics and policy and sports and life. These group chats include people at the very highest level of our government. They trusted him, loved him, and knew he'd always have their backs,” the VP said in his post.

Notably, The Charlie Kirk Show has aired after the 31-year-old conservative political activist was fatally shot and killed on September 10. Kirk was attending an event at the Utah Valley University, when the bullet hit the side of his neck. He succumbed shortly after, and one Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in connection with the case.

In the episode that dropped after Kirk's demise, a chair was kept empty in honor of the Turning Point USA founder. Kirk's friends Tyler Bowyer, Jack Posobiec and Blake Neff were present. Producer Andrew Kolvet had said that the chair would remain empty since Kirk couldn't be replaced, but the team would honor him and continue to draw inspiration from his work.

Charlie's wife, Erika, also said during her first public remarks since her husband's death that The Charlie Kirk Show would go on.