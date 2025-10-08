Joan Bennett Kennedy dies at 89: All on late Sen. Ted Kennedy's ex-wife's three children

Joan Bennett Kennedy has died. She was born Virginia Joan Bennett in Bronxville, New York, in 1936. According to People, she grew up in a quiet, Roman Catholic suburban home. Later, she married into one of the country’s most famous families, becoming part of the Camelot legend. Her 1958 marriage to Ted Kennedy threw her into the spotlight almost overnight. Joan Bennett Kennedy dies at 89: All on her family and kids: Kara, Ted Jr., and Patrick(REUTERS)

But off the public stage, Joan Kennedy was calm and steady. She kept her composure, even when the press could be ruthless.

Also read: $1390 IRS relief payments coming in October? Here's the truth about new stimulus payment

Joan Bennett Kennedy's children

Joan and Ted had three children: Kara, Ted Jr., and Patrick. As per People, Kara battled lung cancer in 2002 and died of a heart attack in 2011. Ted Jr., an attorney and former Connecticut state senator, had bone cancer as a child and lost part of his right leg. Patrick spent 16 years in Congress and became a vocal mental health advocate.

Also read: Charlie Kirk death: Candace Owens 'exposes' TPUSA founders' texts, makes huge 'Jewish donor' claim

Story of Joan Bennett Kennedy's wedding

According to People, Joan met Ted in 1957, introduced by his sister Jean while both were students at Manhattanville College. They got engaged within a year. They wed on November 29, 1958, in Bronxville. Joan was just 22 at the time.

Their marriage was rocky. In 1969, the Chappaquiddick accident claimed the life of Mary Jo Kopechne, who was a passenger in Ted's car. Joan went to the funeral. She stood by Ted Kennedy while he faced the law and public anger. Over the years, her husband’s affairs and drinking made Joan Kennedy a target of gossip and judgment.

She told People in 1978 that Jackie Kennedy suggested finding solace in the piano. Joan painted too. She struggled with alcohol herself, admitting: “At times I drank to feel less inhibited, to relax at parties. Other times I drank to block out unhappiness, to drown my sorrows.” She joined Alcoholics Anonymous and worked on staying sober. “Staying sober is difficult,” she said in 1979.

Joan and Ted separated in 1978 and got divorced in 1983, after his failed 1980 presidential campaign, informs People. She never remarried. She spent her later years quietly in Boston, away from the headlines.

FAQs:

How many children did Joan Kennedy have?

She had three children: Kara, Ted Jr., and Patrick.

When did Joan and Ted Kennedy marry?

They married on November 29, 1958.

Did Joan Kennedy remarry after her divorce?

No, she never remarried.

What challenges did her children face?

Kara had lung cancer, while Ted Jr. had bone cancer. Patrick focused on public service and mental health advocacy.

Where did Joan spend her later years?

She lived quietly in Boston, largely out of the public eye.