Joe Mitchell, who gave Trump ‘Man of the Century’ award, faces scrutiny for racist rant about Black women

Joe Mitchell, a Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa who is backed by President Donald Trump, was filmed in college making controversial remarks about Black women, race and his manhood. Joe Mitchell presented Trump with a self-created “Man of the Century Award” at an Iowa rally. (REUTERS)

Mitchell, 29, is running in Iowa's competitive 2nd Congressional District with the backing of President Donald Trump.

The controversy comes as Mitchell campaigns for Congress and recently presented Trump with a self-created “Man of the Century Award” at a rally in Iowa.

Who is Joe Mitchell Mitchell is 29 years old. He is running in Iowa’s 2nd District with backing from Trump and Turning Point Action.

As per the Daily Mail, Mitchell became the youngest-ever state lawmaker when he was elected in 2018 at age 20, while still at Drake University. He founded Run GenZ, a national nonprofit that aims to get young conservatives to run for office. He has also been a Fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics and briefly served in two roles in the second Trump administration. One of them was the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Great Plains regional administrator. He also runs a real estate development firm.

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What the video shows The Daily Mail says it obtained a video from a woman who was friends with Mitchell in college. She was not in the room when it was recorded. She dated it to 2017, when Mitchell was 19.

According to the Daily Mail, the video shows Mitchell crying about the size of his body parts and talking about “black women.” He also says he wants a relationship with a black woman he liked at the time. “I want to marry one,” Mitchell said of black women, as per the video.

In response to one question he said, “I want my kids to not be white, ok?” He also said he does not like white people and asked why people think he hangs out with people who are not white.

Mitchell is also seen challenging the people questioning him to a contest about their bodies. “You guys are the racist ones,” he says in the video.