Jonathan Joss' husband reveals killer's disturbing 5-word comment after shooting, ‘He’s laughing, saying…’

The husband of actor Jonathan Joss has opened up about the heartbreaking moment the King of the Hill star was shot, and the killer’s disturbing five-word comment after opening fire. Tristan Kern de Gonzales told The Independent that the killer cackled and spewed a gay slur moments after he shot Joss in the head. Jonathan Joss' husband reveals killer's disturbing 5-word comment after shooting (Tristan Kern de Gonzales/Facebook)

Joss was fatally shot by a neighbor, who Gonzales said was homophobic, near his San Antonio, Texas, home. “Everything was really close range. It was in the head,” Gonzales said of the moment Joss was shot by Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez.

“While I’m holding him, [the suspect] has the gun pointed over me, and he’s laughing, saying, ‘Oh, you love him? Joto,'” Gonzales added. “‘Joto’ is Spanish for f—t. I never knew the word until I came to Texas, and then I heard it a lot.”

Alvarez was arrested just a block away. He has been charged with murder, but police said that the initial investigation found “no evidence” indicating Joss was attacked because of his “sexual orientation.”

“We take such allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, we will charge the suspect accordingly,” San Antonio police said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

‘He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us’

Gonzales previously said on social media that the attack took place shortly after he and Joss found the bones of their dead pet dog displayed on the property, which caused them “severe emotional distress.” “We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw,” Gonzales said. “While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

“He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other,” he added in the post.