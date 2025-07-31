Lee Vogler party: Is Danville councilman Republican or Democrat? Questions surface on suspect's motive

Lee Vogler, a councilman from Danville, Virginia, was set on fire Wednesday by a 29-year-old suspect, whom the councilman personally knew. Vogler, a Republican from Danville, has been serving in the city's council since being elected in January 2025. Councilman Lee Vogler of Danville, Virginia. (Lee Vogler on X)

After the incident, the Young Republicans of Virginia released a statement on social media condemning the attack.

"We are shocked by the horrific attack on our friend & fellow young Republican, Danville Councilman Lee Vogler," the statement read. “Please join us in praying for Lee, his family & the entire Danville community. We condemn this senseless act of violence and stand united with him.”

Vogler was chased down by the suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, while the former was at his workplace, a local publication with office on Danville's Maine Street. Danville Police said that Vogler was chased down by Hayes as he tried to escape the attack. However, he was caught by the 29-year-old who then doused him in gasoline and set him on fire.

Vogler was flown to the University of North Carolina's burn center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on an emergency helicopter. The owner of the publication where Volger worked provided an update on his condition, confirming that he is stable and talking after undergoing treatment.

Danville Mayor Condemns Attack

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones released a statement on the attack on Lee Vogler, condemning the act.

"Today, our community was shaken by an unthinkable act of violence against Councilman Lee Vogler—our colleague, our friend, and someone we care about deeply. Lee is a member of our City Council family," the statement read. "And today, that family is hurting.

“Our prayers are with Lee and his loved ones. We are grateful to our first responders and law enforcement for their swift action.”