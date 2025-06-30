Massive car explosion in Arlington? EMS clarifies reports about Amazon truck fire in Virginia

Several car ‘explosion’ reports came out of Arlington, Virginia, near Washington, DC, on Sunday. The county's fire department responded to the 2200 block of S Clark St for a vehicle fire that was spreading to nearby bushes. However, the fire was put out quickly, authorities said. The cause of the fire was later revealed by officials. An Amazon van caught on fire in Arlington, Virginia on Sunday

While reports about a car explosion surfaced, the Arlington Fire & EMS issued a clarification.

“Units responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the 2200 block of S Clark St that was extending into the bushes. E105 quickly extinguished the delivery vehicle fire. No injuries to the driver or firefighters. Fire marshals will be investigating the cause,” the department said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The EMS said that a van did catch fire but the reports of an explosion are false. “This was a gas-powered vehicle that caught fire due to a malfunctioning engine. There was no explosion, and no packages were involved,” they said about the cause of the explosion.

The driver of the delivery van was not injured.

Locals from the scene posted photos of the van. “A vehicle (Black Sprinter Van) has reportedly exploded in Arlington VA, near the DC border, this is on 23rd St S near Richmond Hwy,” one person tweeted.

“A vehicle exploded in Arlington, near Washington DC. Initial reports confirm a bomb was placed inside the car,” another person circulated false claims.

Arlington, Virginia, is directly adjacent to Washington, DC, separated primarily by the Potomac River. The distance between central points, such as Arlington’s Courthouse area to downtown DC is approximately 2-4 miles.