Michelle Obama breaks silence on skipping Trump’s inauguration and divorce rumors: ‘Let me define what…’

Michelle Obama has offered a lighthearted explanation for why she and former President Barack Obama are not often seen together online in an attempt to brush off the persistent divorce rumors once and for all. During a podcast appearance, she joked that the couple simply doesn’t document their relationship on social media because they are too old for Instagram. In a podcast, Michelle Obama dismissed divorce rumors and admitted absence from crucial events. (Photo by Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Michelle Obama reveals reason for not attending Trump's inauguration

During NPR’s Wild Card podcast with Rachel Martin, Obama addressed the elephant in the room directly. She acknowledged that her decision to skip high-profile events such as President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was a deliberate choice that went against public expectations. She admitted that those absences stirred backlash and intensified speculation about her marriage, but said she was prepared to “own it," as reported by The New York Post.

She revealed during the podcast, “One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend.” She continued, “That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that. Those are my choices.”

She also added, “Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that, now.”

Michelle Obama addresses her divorce rumours

Talking about the divorce rumors that have been doing the rounds for months, Obama said, “The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage.” She continued, “It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We’re 60, y’all'”. The former First Lady added, “You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”

She previously addressed the rumours on her own podcast, IMO, which she hosts alongside her brother, Craig Robinson.