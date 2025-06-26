Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Michelle Obama breaks silence on skipping Trump’s inauguration and divorce rumors: ‘Let me define what…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 26, 2025 11:25 PM IST

Michelle Obama dismissed divorce rumors as she explains the reason behind not attending important events alongside Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama has offered a lighthearted explanation for why she and former President Barack Obama are not often seen together online in an attempt to brush off the persistent divorce rumors once and for all. During a podcast appearance, she joked that the couple simply doesn’t document their relationship on social media because they are too old for Instagram.

In a podcast, Michelle Obama dismissed divorce rumors and admitted absence from crucial events. (Photo by Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
In a podcast, Michelle Obama dismissed divorce rumors and admitted absence from crucial events. (Photo by Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Who is Omead Afshar? Elon Musk fires one of his top Tesla confidants

Michelle Obama reveals reason for not attending Trump's inauguration

During NPR’s Wild Card podcast with Rachel Martin, Obama addressed the elephant in the room directly. She acknowledged that her decision to skip high-profile events such as President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was a deliberate choice that went against public expectations. She admitted that those absences stirred backlash and intensified speculation about her marriage, but said she was prepared to “own it," as reported by The New York Post.

She revealed during the podcast, “One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend.” She continued, “That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that. Those are my choices.”

She also added, “Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that, now.”

Also Read: Pete Hegseth rips into Fox News' Jennifer Griffin in heated exchange: 'You're about the worst…' | Watch

Michelle Obama addresses her divorce rumours

Talking about the divorce rumors that have been doing the rounds for months, Obama said, “The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage.” She continued, “It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We’re 60, y’all'”. The former First Lady added, “You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”

She previously addressed the rumours on her own podcast, IMO, which she hosts alongside her brother, Craig Robinson.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Michelle Obama breaks silence on skipping Trump’s inauguration and divorce rumors: ‘Let me define what…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On