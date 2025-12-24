Money Match checks: Pennsylvania sends over $22 million to 100,000 residents, who gets one?

Under Money Match program, Pennsylvania has mailed nearly 100,000 checks to residents, amounting to over $22 million, as per State Treasury Department. The Money Match initiative in Pennsylvania has issued almost 100,000 checks totaling over $22 million to residents, simplifying the return of unclaimed assets.(Pixabay)

The payments cover the first full year of the state's recently launched Money Match program, which attempts to automatically return certain unclaimed assets to people without requiring them to file a claim.

Money Match checks arrival is unexpected for many recipients. Unclaimed property tends to accumulate quietly over time.

Dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks, uncashed payroll checks, forgotten insurance payouts, unused rebates, and similar assets are ultimately transferred to the state when the original owner cannot be found. Previously, retrieving such funds required searching the state's database, completing paperwork, and occasionally enduring lengthy waits for a resolution.

Money Match simplifies this procedure for straightforward cases. The initiative, which was introduced in 2024, allows unclaimed property worth up to $500 that is linked to a single person to be automatically returned as soon as the Treasury can verify ownership. The state just issues a check when these requirements are met.

Also Read: Who will receive Social Security payment on December 24? Check eligibility and requirements

Treasurer Stacy Garrity says ‘this is a real check’

In a statement, Treasurer Stacy Garrity stated that residents should not regard the checks as suspicious.

Calling it a ‘real check’, Garrity in her message to the residents of Pennsylvania mentioned: “It is real money, and it belongs to them.” She urged everyone to frequently search for unclaimed property online, as many claims may not be eligible for the Money Match process.

State officials are also advising individuals to cash or deposit the checks at their earliest convenience. Allowing them to remain unopened or unused undermines the objective of the program, which is to return funds to the individuals who earned them.

The extent of the rollout has surpassed expectations. Garrity noted that the program has already returned over $50 million statewide, exceeding initial forecasts for its first year.

“The inaugural year of Pennsylvania Money Match has been a resounding success that surpassed our goals and exceeded my expectations as we put more than $50 million back in the hands of people who earned it,” she said.

Here's why Pennsylvanians should still verify unclaimed funds

Despite the large number of automatic payments, not all unclaimed property is covered by the Money Match program. The program is purposefully restricted. Residents are still need to file claims using the traditional unclaimed property procedure in cases involving higher sums, complex ownership situations, or those requiring additional proof.

There are currently an estimated $5 billion worth of unclaimed property in Pennsylvania, and according to Treasury authorities, more than 10% of the state's citizens are eligible for money. This suggests that even while there may still be money waiting for them, many people will not receive a Money Match cheque.