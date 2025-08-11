New York man shot dead after Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico; victim identified as Kevin Mares

A US tourist who traveled to Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny concert was fatally shot early Sunday in La Perla, a small seaside community on the outskirts of Old San Juan known for its turbulent past. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Kevin Mares, a New York resident. A 25-year-old New Yorker visiting Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny concert was fatally shot at La Perla.(REUTERS)

The shooting occurred in the early hours at a local nightspot called “Shelter for Mistreated Men.” Homicide detective Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz said the incident began when several people started arguing. One person pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking at least three men - including Mares, who was described as an innocent bystander.

Mares, who was with three friends also visiting from New York, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The other two victims, residents of La Perla, remain hospitalized.

Shooter still at large

Authorities said they have no clear description of the suspect and are still investigating the motive behind the altercation. “We have very little information,” Sgt. Ruiz stated. Mares’ friends told police they were in Puerto Rico specifically for the concert.

La Perla’s troubled history

La Perla, located along the coast outside Old San Juan, has long struggled with a reputation for crime and drug activity. Once Puerto Rico’s largest heroin distribution hub, the neighborhood saw reduced violence after a major federal raid in 2011. However, sporadic violent incidents have persisted.

In April 2024, another tourist was killed and his body set on fire after he and a friend were attacked following a drug-related encounter. Police said they had been warned not to take pictures of the area.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to come forward.