Newport Beach flooding update: Videos show damaged homes on Balboa Peninsula as city declares an emergency
Newport Beach declared an emergency after coastal flooding submerged streets, stranded vehicles and prompted warnings of more flooding.
Newport Beach in Southern California has declared a local emergency after coastal flooding submerged streets, stranded vehicles and damaged homes and businesses on the Balboa Peninsula. The city is preparing for more flooding as high surf and unusually elevated tides continue to threaten the coastline.
The flooding occurred on Friday, October 9, as ocean water surged onto streets and properties. City officials said crews were working to strengthen beach barriers, drain flooded roads and prepare vulnerable areas for another round of high tides over the weekend.
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Floodwater inundates Balboa Peninsula
Flooding affected several blocks of the Balboa Peninsula, with some streets covered in water deep enough to leave vehicles stranded. Local reports described cars partially submerged, water entering garages and residents wading through flooded roads.
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Footage from the area showed water spreading across streets, while some people used paddleboards to move through the flooded neighbourhood. Videos shared online also showed a man walking through floodwater as the storm battered the coast.
City Utilities Director Mark Vukojevic said the flooding affected around 15 to 20 blocks. He also said the morning high tide had reached around 20 inches above the predicted level, making the flooding more severe than expected.
The water receded in several areas by Friday afternoon, allowing roads to reopen and residents and business owners to begin cleaning up. However, officials warned that the danger had not passed.
Also Read: SoCal flooding update: Newport Beach closes all beaches, Long Beach orders evacuations as Tropical Storm Rachel nears
Newport Beach declare an emergency
Mayor Lauren Kleiman said the emergency declaration would help the city access additional resources and coordinate with regional agencies, as per ABC7 Los Angeles.
“This declaration will help the city secure additional resources and coordinate with regional partners as we respond to these conditions,” Kleiman said.
City Manager Seimone Jurjis said crews and contractors were rebuilding and reinforcing protective sand berms along the beaches. Workers were also operating pumps and opening tide valves to help remove water from flooded streets.
The city identified several vulnerable locations, including areas around 6th to 15th streets, Balboa Boulevard, 44th to 52nd streets, The Wedge and Corona del Mar. Officials said work would continue through the weekend as conditions changed.
Also Read: San Diego prepares for possible flooding as Post-Tropical Storm Rachel approaches California – latest update
More flooding expected as high tides continue
The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding could continue through Sunday, October 11, as high tides combine with powerful surf and onshore winds.
City officials urged residents to protect their properties and move vehicles to higher ground where possible.
The agency forecast that high tides could exceed seven feet in some areas, increasing the risk of flooding for low-lying homes, businesses and infrastructure.
A coastal flood warning for Orange County's coastal areas was in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by a coastal flood advisory extending into Tuesday afternoon.
The emergency response is continuing as crews monitor tides, reinforce protective barriers and prepare for further coastal flooding. Officials have warned that conditions could worsen during high tide, making it important for residents to follow local alerts and avoid flooded areas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More