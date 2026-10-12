Newport Beach flooding update: Videos show damaged homes on Balboa Peninsula as city declares an emergency

The flooding occurred on Friday, October 9, as ocean water surged onto streets and properties. City officials said crews were working to strengthen beach barriers, drain flooded roads and prepare vulnerable areas for another round of high tides over the weekend.

Newport Beach in Southern California has declared a local emergency after coastal flooding submerged streets, stranded vehicles and damaged homes and businesses on the Balboa Peninsula. The city is preparing for more flooding as high surf and unusually elevated tides continue to threaten the coastline.

Flooding affected several blocks of the Balboa Peninsula, with some streets covered in water deep enough to leave vehicles stranded. Local reports described cars partially submerged, water entering garages and residents wading through flooded roads.

How can Newport Beach residents prepare for more coastal flooding?

How can Newport Beach residents prepare for more coastal flooding?

Are Newport Beach beaches and piers closed because of the flooding?

Are Newport Beach beaches and piers closed because of the flooding?

Why did Newport Beach declare a local emergency after the Balboa Peninsula flooding?

Why did Newport Beach declare a local emergency after the Balboa Peninsula flooding?

Footage from the area showed water spreading across streets, while some people used paddleboards to move through the flooded neighbourhood. Videos shared online also showed a man walking through floodwater as the storm battered the coast.

City Utilities Director Mark Vukojevic said the flooding affected around 15 to 20 blocks. He also said the morning high tide had reached around 20 inches above the predicted level, making the flooding more severe than expected.

The water receded in several areas by Friday afternoon, allowing roads to reopen and residents and business owners to begin cleaning up. However, officials warned that the danger had not passed.

Also Read: SoCal flooding update: Newport Beach closes all beaches, Long Beach orders evacuations as Tropical Storm Rachel nears

Newport Beach declare an emergency Mayor Lauren Kleiman said the emergency declaration would help the city access additional resources and coordinate with regional agencies, as per ABC7 Los Angeles.

“This declaration will help the city secure additional resources and coordinate with regional partners as we respond to these conditions,” Kleiman said.

City Manager Seimone Jurjis said crews and contractors were rebuilding and reinforcing protective sand berms along the beaches. Workers were also operating pumps and opening tide valves to help remove water from flooded streets.

The city identified several vulnerable locations, including areas around 6th to 15th streets, Balboa Boulevard, 44th to 52nd streets, The Wedge and Corona del Mar. Officials said work would continue through the weekend as conditions changed.

Also Read: San Diego prepares for possible flooding as Post-Tropical Storm Rachel approaches California – latest update

More flooding expected as high tides continue The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding could continue through Sunday, October 11, as high tides combine with powerful surf and onshore winds.

City officials urged residents to protect their properties and move vehicles to higher ground where possible.

The agency forecast that high tides could exceed seven feet in some areas, increasing the risk of flooding for low-lying homes, businesses and infrastructure.

A coastal flood warning for Orange County's coastal areas was in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by a coastal flood advisory extending into Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency response is continuing as crews monitor tides, reinforce protective barriers and prepare for further coastal flooding. Officials have warned that conditions could worsen during high tide, making it important for residents to follow local alerts and avoid flooded areas.