Nikitha Godishala's father alleges financial motive after daughter's murder in US: ‘Her ex-roommate used to…'

Indian woman Nikitha Godishala was found dead with stab wounds inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, on January 3. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, who according to the Howard County police, fled to India after reporting her ex-girlfriend as missing. The police found Godishala's body in his residence in Maryland. Nikitha Godishala was found dead in an apartment in US.

Sharma has been charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Telangana, Godishala's father, Anand Godishala, stated that his daughter went to Columbia four years ago and was working there.

Nikitha Godishala's father alleges financial motive behind her murder

According to Godishala's father, Arjun Sharma was his daughter's ex-roommate who used to borrow money from her. He further alleged that when Nikitha requested Sharma to repay the money, he murdered her and fled to India.

“Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter. When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away. I request the state and the central government to handover the body of my daughter as soon as possible,” Anand said.

“He was her ex-roommate; it is not right that he was her ex-boyfriend,” he added.

Police probe uncovers premeditation

Authorities suspect that Sharma murdered Godishala shortly after 7 PM on December 31. According to police, Sharma dialed 911 to report her missing prior to departing for Dulles International Airport and boarding a flight to India.

Howard County police spokesperson Seth Hoffman stated that the situation pointed towards premeditation. “There was obviously some planning to commit this act and then flee the country,” Hoffman informed WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. The murder weapon has yet to be confirmed as recovered.

Hoffman further said that there were no calls or complaints logged from the apartment before the incident. While Godishala and Sharma maintained communication following their breakup, authorities have not yet determined a motive, police said.

Godishala served as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland, where she commenced her role in February 2025 and received the 'All-In Award' for her exemplary performance within her first year.

Earlier, she held the position of Data Analysis and Visualisation Specialist at Management Sciences for Health and also worked at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.