Northern lights visible tonight: When and where to watch aurora on November 12; see pics

People across the US will get another chance to see the northern lights tonight. The dazzling lights will be visible in the night sky again on November 12. Northern Lights, also called aurora borealis, illuminate the night sky in Johnston, Iowa, U.S., November 11, 2025,(Brian Owens via REUTERS)

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued on Tuesday, with predicted storm categories reaching strong and severe. “G3 conditions are currently being observed. G4 conditions with a chance for higher levels remain possible throughout the day as another CME is expected to arrive midday (EST),” they wrote on X.

Keeping this in mind, the northern lights will be visible mostly in northern states, but some places further down south could be dazzled by the nighttime display as well.

Which states will get to see northern lights?

As per the NOAA, the states with the best chances of seeing the northern lights are Alaska, and northern states like Washington, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

Some places to the northeast could see the lights too. Northern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont are also among the places that could see the northern lights.

In the midwest, places include Northern Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and northern Nebraska. A little further to the south, states with a chance of seeing the northern lights are Oregon, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas.

When to see the northern lights

The best time to see the northern lights is from 6 pm to 6 am CT, or 7 pm to 7 am ET and 5 pm to 5 am PT, as per NOAA. They suggest that some tips to get a clear view of the light include finding an unobscured view and looking towards the northern horizon.

Other tips include going to places with as little light pollution as possible, and the best time to see the auroras is within an hour or two of midnight. One must check the weather forecast beforehand, as clouds can cover up the phenomenon.

Viewers should try and take photos, because a camera might reveal what's not visible to the naked eye, when it comes to these celestial lights.

Northern lights pics in November 2025

Several people shared photos of the northern lights as they saw on November 11. “Northern Lights still images from where I shot my timelapse videos. I had three cameras going at this time. It was a bit hectic, especially with the wind. Thankful for sturdy tripods,” one person said, sharing that the images were taken at Sandown, New Hampshire.

Another person sharing photos wrote, “Northern lights illuminate the skies over Red Bank Marina and Hoover Reservoir in Westerville, Ohio.”

Yet another added, “Wow!!!!!!!! Georgia's northern lights were incredible right around midnight on Tuesday!!!”

“Lake surface fog illuminated with a flashlight really looked cool!,” the individual added.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these images.