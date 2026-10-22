Pentagon allows DHS to test military-grade heat ray for potential use at US-Mexico border

The Pentagon has authorized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to test a military-grade heat ray and develop tactics for its potential use along the US-Mexico border, according to a memo obtained by CNN. Pentagon allows DHS to test heat ray weapon for possible use at US border. (Bloomberg)

The memo, signed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last month, authorizes the temporary loan of one Active Denial System (ADS) to DHS for seven months starting in September. The system uses electromagnetic waves to create an intense burning sensation on the skin without physically touching a person.

The weapon is designed to make people move away from the beam. According to the US military, its effects can feel like a blast of heat from opening a hot oven, with the resulting sensation typically lasting 10 to 15 minutes.

The DHS request did not specify where or how the system would be tested or how it might eventually be used in border operations.

How the heat ray works The Active Denial System fires an invisible beam of electromagnetic energy that can reach a little more than half a mile, according to the US military.

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The beam heats the surface of the skin, causing an intense burning sensation intended to make people move away from the affected area. Military officials have described the effect as producing an instinctive urge to escape the beam.

The US military briefly deployed the system to Afghanistan nearly two decades ago but ultimately did not use it in active combat operations. Officials also considered using it for crowd control at US facilities abroad where terrorist detainees were held but did not proceed.

The proposed border use would mark an unprecedented step in deploying the technology for US border operations.

Concerns over safety and legality US border officials have discussed the possibility of using the system to disperse crowds and discourage crossings in areas with high numbers of attempted illegal crossings. However, concerns over its effectiveness, legality and potential harm have complicated earlier discussions.

One concern is that people could be injured indirectly if the weapon causes them to flee into dangerous areas or water. Officials have also considered the possibility that its use could increase the need for rescue operations.

A former Customs and Border Protection official told CNN that authorities would need to weigh the cost, training requirements and policies against the potential benefits.

Border officials examined the technology in the El Centro sector, which covers about 70 miles along the US-Mexico border, several years ago. The discussions included whether it could discourage people from crossing a nearby river or push them out of the water.

In 2018, Customs and Border Protection officials also considered using the system against migrants, but then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen rejected the proposal.

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DHS to oversee testing and tactics Under the Pentagon memo, DHS will be responsible for operating the system and developing tactics, techniques and procedures for its use. The memo states that the system will not be operated by Department of War personnel.

At the end of the seven-month loan period, DHS can request additional use of the system for border operations, depending on its needs, a defense official told CNN.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said the agency was continually evaluating new technologies to improve operational effectiveness and strengthen its capabilities.

The Pentagon referred CNN to DHS when asked for comment. The report did not specify a testing location or confirm whether the heat ray would ultimately be deployed against migrants.