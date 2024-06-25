Prince William fans unravel mystery behind Taylor Swift's ‘M8’ message on his 42nd b'day: Is it a ‘Royal Code’?

Taylor Swift has surely taken over the UK by giving a remarkable performance at Wembley Stadium, prompting Prince William to show off his dancing moves by shaking it off with his kids on his 42nd birthday. Taylor Swift posted a selfie with Royal family members and her boyfriend Travis Kelce with the message, "Happy Bday M8!," expressing her excitement at having Prince William and his kids as guests.(X)

Other than the Prince of Wales and his two elder kids, celebrities like Tom Cruise, Nicola Coughlan, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher, attended the grand concert.

Amidst Kate Middleton's ongoing cancer treatment, the future King of Britain brought Princess Charlotte,9, and Prince George,10, to London for the first stopover of Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Swift posted a selfie with Royal family members and her boyfriend Travis Kelce with the message, "Happy Bday M8!," expressing her excitement at having Prince William and his kids as guests. "London shows are off to a splendid start," she added.

The birthday message by Swift has made netizens speculate if "M8" is a kind of a Royal code.

Commenting on her post, one of her fans asked, "What does M8 mean? I thought that it was a motorway?"

"Guys am i dumb what does M8 mean?" another user chimed in.

"What does 'M8' mean? I feel like I am the only one who does not know what it means," a third user wrote.

Fortunately, other netzines were quick to clarify that the term "mate" is just text slang for "mate," with no hidden meaning. William and Swift have known each other for a long time since they appeared together on stage at a 2013 charity event at Kensington Palace.

Prince William enjoys at Taylor Swift's gig in London

Prince William was captured dancing at Swift's 2014 hit song Shake It Off during the concert.

He can be seen in the video madly swinging his arms, grinning from ear to ear, and clearly relishing the moment. Swifties in attendance celebrated the royal's public display of adoration without missing a beat. "Prince William being a 1989 girlie is taking me OUT," an admirer posted.

"He's a Prince but he's a King for that," another added, while one of the Royal supporters stated, “He has a father & wife with cancer. So happy for him & the kids having a fun time. They deserve it.”

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales official X handle in a post thanked Swift for the great concert. “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

Swift arrived in London to perform three gigs at the 90,000-capacity venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Following this, she is schedule to make a comeback to the venue for a another five gigs in August.