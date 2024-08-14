Reason behind Prince William's brand new beard look that left royal fans swooning revealed

Prince William made his brand new beard debut in a 2024 Olympic montage video. The Prince of Wales was seen in a blue polo shirt with the Olympics emblem alongside his cancer-stricken spouse Kate Middleton and other key UK personalities such as David Beckham and Snoop Dog. Prince William made his brand new beard debut in a 2024 Olympic montage video. (X)

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales hailed the British team and shared a message of gratitude, saying, “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.” Catherine has not made many public appearances since her cancer diagnosis and even took a break from Royal duties.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales said, “Well done for all you've achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

While Royal fans were thrilled to see the couple, one thing that caught netizens' attention on social media was Prince William's facial hair as they all were lusting over the bearded royal.

“Great to see so many people congratulating GB and oh William…,” one X user wrote.

“Pardon me ladies.. I need to cool down Prince William looks so handsome with a bit of facial stubble,” another fan said.

“Thank you for the beard,” a third one reacted.

All you need to know about Prince William's beard

According to Hello Magazine, Dr Tara, the love and relationships expert, informed that the most aesthetically pleasing beard style, as per the 2015 study, is the one that covers the cheeks, connects with the moustache, and covers the lower jaw just like Prince William's.

The Prince of Wales' decision to grow facial hair could be interpreted as a rebellious move that is helping him to look more desirable.

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir 'Spare' that William was forced to shave his beard. Therefore, his facial hair makes him look more appealing since he is defying royal convention by refusing to shave his beard.

Prince William and Princess Kate are now on vacation and have no upcoming royal commitments, which is probably why the Prince of Wales has let his facial hair grow longer.