Trigg Kiser police report: Inside child abuse probe against Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady

The Chandler Police Department has recommended filing a felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser, husband of a social media influencer, Emilie Kiser, in connection with the cause of death of their 3-year-old son, Trigg. Brady Kiser faces felony child abuse charges recommended by Chandler Police after the drowning of his 3-year-old son, Trigg. (Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

“The Chandler Police Department has completed its investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser. Following a thorough review of the evidence, investigators have recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser,” Chandler Police Department's official statement read.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions.”

How did Trigg Kiser drown? Chandler PD investigates

This May, young Trigg was found unresponsive in the backyard pool of the Kiser family's Chandler, Arizona, home. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away six days later, on 18 May.

Court documents reveal that police had been looking into possible child abuse charges even before Trigg’s death. On 13 May, just one day after the drowning, Chandler police filed search warrant applications related to the incident, citing Brady Kiser’s actions while caring for the couple’s two children.

According to those police records, Brady Kiser told investigators he had been at home with Trigg and their newborn son, Theodore, while Emilie was out with friends. He said he last saw Trigg playing near the pool, which he described as “not uncommon.” The pool, he said, “usually had a protective cover.”

Brady told police he had been attending to Theodore and lost sight of Trigg for approximately three to five minutes. When he went to look for him, he found Trigg floating in the pool.

Brady tried to perform CPR until the firefighters arrived. Immediately, the emergency responders were called. Trigg was initially admitted to Chandler Regional Medical Centre, later being transferred to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he was in critical condition until his death.

Emilie, who has 4.1 million on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram, has not shared anything through either of her social media since the tragedy.