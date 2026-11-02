Trump vows to protect Elon Musk, open to pre-emptive pardons if Democrats win House: ‘We will have to protect them’

President Donald Trump has pledged to stand by billionaire Elon Musk, signalling that he could grant pre-emptive presidential pardons to the tech mogul and other White House aides if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and launch investigations against them. Trump pledged to protect Musk and other allies if Democrats win the House and pursue investigations. (AFP)

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, Trump responded to questions about the possibility of House Democrats targeting Musk through congressional investigations, including potential attempts to arrest him or seize his assets.

"It's talk, but if it is talk, we'll have to protect them," Trump said, suggesting that he would be prepared to take action to shield Musk and other allies from possible Democratic-led inquiries.

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Trump open to pre-emptive pardons The President said that he would consider issuing pardons even if the individuals concerned had not been formally charged with any criminal offences.

Referring to former President Joe Biden's use of presidential pardons before leaving office, Trump defended the possibility of taking a similar step to protect his political allies.

"That's what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon," Trump said.

When asked whether he would extend pre-emptive pardons to Musk and other potential targets, Trump responded: "I would if I needed to, sure. I wouldn't even think about it. I did it for J6."

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have hinted at plans to intensify scrutiny of major corporate figures and wealthy donors if they secure control of the House of Representatives.

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Musk's massive financial support for Republicans Musk has emerged as one of the most influential financial supporters of the Republican political movement during the current election cycle.

He has reportedly spent more than $445 million supporting Republican candidates and conservative political action committees, significantly expanding his influence in American electoral politics.

His financial contributions and public political interventions have made him a prominent figure in the increasingly close relationship between major business interests and the Republican Party.

Pre-emptive pardons raise constitutional and political questions Trump's suggestion has also drawn attention to the scope and limits of presidential pardon powers.

Under the US Constitution, the president has broad authority to grant pardons for federal offences. However, the power does not extend to state-level crimes or protect individuals from every form of congressional investigation.

A pardon also does not automatically prevent Congress from conducting oversight hearings, requesting documents or examining political and financial activities.

The prospect of pre-emptive pardons for political allies could therefore trigger a wider debate over executive authority, accountability and the independence of congressional investigations.

Midterm elections could set the stage for political showdown The upcoming midterm elections could prove decisive in determining the direction of congressional oversight and investigations into individuals associated with the Trump administration.

If Democrats gain control of Congress, they could pursue a more aggressive oversight agenda targeting prominent corporate figures, political donors and individuals closely connected to the president.

Trump's latest remarks signal that he is prepared to defend his allies against potential Democratic investigations, setting the stage for another major political confrontation in Washington.