Was Bad Bunny fined $10 million by FCC over Super Bowl performance? Here's the truth

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 halftime performance has been mired in controversy amid the backlash from the MAGA camp. So much so, that a group of GOP lawmakers has called for a probe into it, alleging it was "illegal" and "vulgar." Amid that, a claim went viral that the Puerto Rican singer was fined $10 million by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the halftime show. Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 8. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, HT.com can confirm that the claim is false. Though Republican lawmakers have called for the halftime performance to be probed, as of now, a probe has not been launched. The US FCC has also not announced any fine on Bad Bunny, which was viewed by over 160 million.

The post was shared by Colin Wayne, an influencer and entrepreneur, on his Facebook account. The post amplified among Wayne's over 1 million followers and soon became viral on social media.

"Bad Bunny hit with a $10 million FCC fine over on air vulgarity and explicit gestures during the Super Bowl," the post read. Apple Music and the NFL are also facing steep fines. It also had a quote from the "FCC Commissioner", who was misidentified as "Joseph Barron." The current FCC Chairman is Brendan Carr.

" 'It doesn’t matter if you hide your profanity behind another language,” said FCC Commissioner Joseph Barron. “It’s still against the law. '" the quote read.

Here's the post: